Nepal Political Leaders' Homes Set On Fire As Protests Over Retracted Social Media Ban Grow

Kathmandu: Protesters set fire to homes of some of Nepal's top political leaders in opposition to a social media ban that was lifted early Tuesday a day after deadly anti-government protests.

Local reports and videos shared on social media showed protesters attacking residences of the top political leaders in and around Kathmandu. A curfew was imposed in the capital and other cities, and schools in Kathmandu were closed.

The houses set on fire included those of Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the largest party Nepali Congress, President Ram Chandra Poudel, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and leader of the Communist party of Nepal Maoist Pushpa Kamal Dahal. A private school owned by Deuba's wife Arzu Deuba Rana, who is the current foreign minister, was also set on fire.

The mass protest and attack on parliament on Monday began as opposition to the ban on social media platforms but were fueled by growing frustration and dissatisfaction against the political parties among the people who blame them for corruption.

“I am here to protest about the massive corruption in our country,” said Bishnu Thapa Chetri, a student. “The country has gotten so bad that for us youths there is no grounds for us to stay back in the country.”

“Our demand and desire is for peace and end to corruption so that people can actually work and live back in the country,” he said. Several protests were reported Tuesday despite the indefinite curfew in the capital.

“Punish the murders in government. Stop killing children,” the protesters chanted while police used loudspeakers urging them to return home. The protesters' anger was turning toward the government led by Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who has increasingly becoming unpopular.

“We are here to protest because our youths and friends are getting killed, we are here to seek that justice is done and the present regime is ousted. K.P. Oli should be chased away,” said Narayan Acharya, who was among the protesters outside the battered wall of the parliament building Tuesday.

“We need to protest the killings of so many young ones and students aiming directly at their head by this Hitler-like K.P. Oli’s government. As long as this government in in power, the people like us will continue to suffer,” said Durganah Dahal, another protester. “They killed so many youths yesterday who had so much to look forward to, now they can easily kill us all. We protest until this government is finished.”

Several widely used social networks, including Facebook, X and YouTube, were blocked in the Himalayan nation last week after failing to comply with a new requirement to register and submit to government oversight.