It's A Game Of Chairs For Power In Nepal: A Timeline

Hyderabad: Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) is set to become Prime Minister for the second time as incumbent Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has failed to secure a vote of confidence during a floor test in Parliament.

Nepal, which has witnessed frequent political turmoil, has seen 13 different governments since 2008, the year when monarchy was abolished and the country became a republic. Here's a timeline of the political crisis the country faced in the last 16 years.