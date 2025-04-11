ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Police Arrest Key Person Behind Violent Pro-Monarchy Protests

Kathmandu: Police in Nepal on Friday arrested the main person behind the March 28 pro-monarchy protests in the capital Kathmandu that killed two people.

Nepal Police said in a statement that Durga Prasai, who was involved in the violent protests of Tinkune, Kathmandu, was arrested from Jhapa district bordering India along with his bodyguard. Prasai was charged with state offence and organised crime.

According to media reports, Prasai was arrested in Assam by the local police there and handed over to Nepal Police, who brought him to Jhapa, where he was formally arrested. However, there was no extradition treaty currently effective between Nepal and India, so the arrest of Prasai in Assam was not disclosed, the report said.

The police earlier arrested more than five dozen people, including general secretary of the Rastriyia Prajatantra Party Dhawal Shumsher Rana and vice-president Rabindra Mishra, for their involvement in the protests. The violent protests last month left two persons, including a photojournalist, dead and over 110 others injured.