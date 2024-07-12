ETV Bharat / international

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda' Loses Vote Of Confidence In Parliament

By PTI

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda's Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) received 63 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. He lost the vote of confidence in Parliament after the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) withdrew its support for Prachanda-led government.

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday lost a vote of confidence in Parliament after the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) withdrew its support for his government.

Prachanda, 69, received 63 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives (HoR). There were 194 votes against the motion. At least 138 votes are needed to win the vote of trust.

Prachanda has survived four trust votes since he assumed the post on December 25, 2022. Former prime minister K P Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML withdrew support from the Prachanda-led government last week after inking a power-sharing deal with the largest party in the House Nepali Congress.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has already endorsed Oli as the next prime minister. The Nepali Congress has 89 seats in the HoR, while CPN-UML has 78 seats. Their combined strength of 167 is much more than the 138 required for a majority in the lower house.

