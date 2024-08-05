ETV Bharat / international

Nepal PM Oli Bats for Expansion of Waterways and Railways to Boost Connectivity With India

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Oli on Sunday highlighted the importance of developing the nation's waterways and railways, emphasising the potential for enhanced connectivity with India.

In an annual progress review meeting of the Department of Road under the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Oli directed civil servants to draft a plan for operating steamer services from Hanumannagar, near the Indian border, to Triveni and Devghat.

Despite the existence of a law permitting steamer services in Nepal since 1970, such infrastructure has not been utilised, which is unfortunate, he said. Emphasising that waterway transport is a cost-effective method for moving goods and people, Oli directed the officials to work out a plan to operate steamers in the country very soon.

"We should establish a port, a customs office and establish a visa centre at Hanumannagar for the purpose," he said.