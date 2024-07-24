Kathmandu: A tragic plane crash at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu has claimed the lives of at least 18 passengers aboard a Saurya Airlines flight bound for Pokhara. The incident occurred during the aircraft's takeoff, resulting in a harrowing scene as the plane skid and veered off the runway, bursting into flames. The blast sent plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

Nepal Plane Crash Kills 18 On Board, Pilot Lone Survivor (X/Twitter)

Emergency responders, including Nepal military's quick response teams, swiftly mobilised to the crash site to assist in rescue operations. Authorities have confirmed that the sole survivor from the deadly crash is the pilot, who sustained injuries. He has been hospitalised for treatment at Kathmandu Medical College Hospital.

Tribhuvan International Airport, the country's main hub for domestic and international flights, was temporarily shut down following the crash to facilitate emergency response efforts and secure the wreckage. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to the authorities. Initial reports suggest that no adverse weather conditions presented at the time of take off in the region, which is known for its vagaries of the monsoon.

Saurya Airlines, operating Bombardier CRJ 200 jets on Nepal's domestic routes, has not yet provided details on what led to the crash. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about aviation safety in Nepal, compounded by its challenging terrain and the notorious difficulty of navigating its mountainous landscapes.

Nepal has faced numerous aviation tragedies over the years, with at least 69 recorded aeroplane accidents since 1955, claiming nearly 900 lives. The country's challenging topography, insufficient pilot training, and resilience on older aircraft contribute to frequent incidents.

Despite efforts to improve safety, such as the European Union's ongoing ban on Nepali airlines due to security concerns since December 2013, the region continues to grapple with the aftermath of devastating crashes.

Chronology of Plane accidents in Nepal

15.01.2023: 68 of 72 abroad died as Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara. Worst air crash in the country since 1992 when all 167 people on board a Pakistani International Airlines plane died.

68 of 72 abroad died as Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara. Worst air crash in the country since 1992 when all 167 people on board a Pakistani International Airlines plane died. 29.05.2022: 16 Nepalese, 4 Indians and 2 Germans were killed after a Twin Otter aircraft crashed 15 Minutes after taking off from Pokhara. It was operated by Yeti Unit Tara Air.

16 Nepalese, 4 Indians and 2 Germans were killed after a Twin Otter aircraft crashed 15 Minutes after taking off from Pokhara. It was operated by Yeti Unit Tara Air. 12.03.2018: 51 of 71 people on a Bangladeshi airline died after a crash. A flight from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka crash-landed at Kathmandu airport, skidding into a football field where it burst into flames.

51 of 71 people on a Bangladeshi airline died after a crash. A flight from the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka crash-landed at Kathmandu airport, skidding into a football field where it burst into flames. 24.02.2016: 23 die as Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air crashes in Pokhara. The incident happened when the airline crashed into a hillside in Myagdi district.

23 die as Twin Otter aircraft operated by Tara Air crashes in Pokhara. The incident happened when the airline crashed into a hillside in Myagdi district. 16.02.2014: 18 were killed when a Nepal Airlines flight crashed in Arghakhanchi district, with rescuers finding body parts and debris strewn across the mountainous countryside.

18 were killed when a Nepal Airlines flight crashed in Arghakhanchi district, with rescuers finding body parts and debris strewn across the mountainous countryside. 28.09.2012: A plane flying 19 people towards Mount Everest went down in flames on the outskirts of the Nepali capital, killing everyone on board including seven Britons and five Chinese citizens.

A plane flying 19 people towards Mount Everest went down in flames on the outskirts of the Nepali capital, killing everyone on board including seven Britons and five Chinese citizens. May 14, 2012: Fifteen people died when an Agni Air plane carrying Indian pilgrims crashed near the treacherous high-altitude airport of Jomsom in northern Nepal, while six made a miraculous escape.

Fifteen people died when an Agni Air plane carrying Indian pilgrims crashed near the treacherous high-altitude airport of Jomsom in northern Nepal, while six made a miraculous escape. 25.09.2011: A small plane taking tourists on a sightseeing trip around Mount Everest crashed into a hillside near Kathmandu, killing all 19 people on board.

A small plane taking tourists on a sightseeing trip around Mount Everest crashed into a hillside near Kathmandu, killing all 19 people on board. 15.12.2010: All 22 passengers and crew on board a passenger plane that crashed in eastern Nepal were killed. Most of the victims were pilgrims from Bhutan, with one U.S. citizen also among the dead.

All 22 passengers and crew on board a passenger plane that crashed in eastern Nepal were killed. Most of the victims were pilgrims from Bhutan, with one U.S. citizen also among the dead. 24.08.2010: A small Agni Air plane crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 14 people on board including four Americans, a Japanese and a British national.

A small Agni Air plane crashed in bad weather near Kathmandu, killing all 14 people on board including four Americans, a Japanese and a British national. 08.10.2008: Twin otter plane crash in remote mountains of northeast Nepal kills 18.

Twin otter plane crash in remote mountains of northeast Nepal kills 18. 22.08.2002: Twin otter plane slams into a mountain in bad weather, kills 18.

Twin otter plane slams into a mountain in bad weather, kills 18. 27.07.2000: A Twin otter passenger plane crashes in Western Nepal Killing 25.

A Twin otter passenger plane crashes in Western Nepal Killing 25. 28.09.1992: All 167 people on board a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu, in Nepal’s worst-ever air accident.

Key reasons why Nepal has frequent aviation tragedies