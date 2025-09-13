ETV Bharat / international

Nepal President Paudel Calls On All Sides To Cooperate In Conducting Parliamentary Elections On March 5

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Saturday called on all sides to cooperate in conducting fresh elections to the House of Representatives that are to be held on March 5, following a week of violent protests that led to the resignation of K P Sharma Oli and Sushila Karki taking over as the country’s first woman prime minister.

The president in a statement urged all to utilise the “hard earned opportunity for conducting the election on time by safeguarding the interests of the people and maintaining self-discipline”.

“A peaceful way out was possible for the country only after passing through a very crucial, tough and dangerous situation,” he said. Paudel said that the constitution and parliamentary system are saved and the federal democratic republic is intact.

“The people have got an opportunity to move forward in the path of a progressive democracy through holding elections to the House of Representatives within six months,” President Paudel said in the statement.

On Friday, President Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives on the recommendation of the newly-appointed prime minister and said the next parliamentary election would be held on March 5. Former Chief Justice Karki, 73, was sworn-in as the country’s first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Oli this week following wide-spread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests. The prime minister will form a small Cabinet on Sunday, two days after her swearing-in ceremony, as offices are closed on Saturday.