Nepal's Interim Govt Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Deaths Of 72 People During 'Gen Z' Protests

A candlelight vigil being held to pay tribute to the victims who were killed during the recent anti-government protests, outside the Federal Parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. ( PTI )

Kathmandu: Nepal’s interim government, led by Sushila Karki, on Sunday formed a three-member probe committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge to investigate the ‘Gen Z’ protests in which 72 people were killed, and led to the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli government.

Besides former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, former additional inspector general of police Bigyan Ran Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari are members of the probe commission, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal told reporters at Singhdurbar Secretariat.

The probe commission has the mandate to submit its report to the government within three months, he said.

The formation of a high-level probe commission to investigate the killing of protesters in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 was one of the key demands of the Gen Z group.