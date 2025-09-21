ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Interim Govt Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Deaths Of 72 People During 'Gen Z' Protests

The Gen Z group on Saturday demanded the arrest of Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak over their alleged role in violence

A candlelight vigil being held to pay tribute to the victims who were killed during the recent anti-government protests, outside the Federal Parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.
A candlelight vigil being held to pay tribute to the victims who were killed during the recent anti-government protests, outside the Federal Parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 21, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kathmandu: Nepal’s interim government, led by Sushila Karki, on Sunday formed a three-member probe committee headed by a former Supreme Court judge to investigate the ‘Gen Z’ protests in which 72 people were killed, and led to the toppling of the K P Sharma Oli government.

Besides former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, former additional inspector general of police Bigyan Ran Sharma and legal expert Bishweshwor Prasad Bhandari are members of the probe commission, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal told reporters at Singhdurbar Secretariat.

The probe commission has the mandate to submit its report to the government within three months, he said.

The formation of a high-level probe commission to investigate the killing of protesters in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 was one of the key demands of the Gen Z group.

The Gen Z group on Saturday demanded the arrest of Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak over their alleged role in a shootout that killed 19 people during the anti-government protests on September 8.

At least 72 people, including three policemen, were among the dead during the violent protests against alleged corruption and a ban on social media that erupted across the country.

On September 17, Nepal observed 'national day of mourning' in honour of those killed during the protests that toppled the government.

Read More

  1. Nepal Observes ‘National Day Of Mourning’ In Honour Of Those Killed In Gen Z Protests
  2. Nepal: 3 Ministers Inducted By New Caretaker PM Karki Sworn In

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEPAL INTERIM GOVERNMENTOLI HOME MINISTER OM PRAKASH ARYALRAMESH LEKHAKNEPAL VIOLENCEGEN Z PROTEST PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

The Rogue Prince of Persia Review: Parkour, Combat, And Comic Book Vibes

Back to School | The Science Behind Ocean Salt And Why Desalination Isn't The Fix Yet

Analysis | India-US Relations: Between Pressure, Pushback, and A Possible Reset

Roots Of Faith: Two Giant Trees In City Of Salvation Gaya Serve As Memorials For The Untimely Departed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.