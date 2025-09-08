ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence

Kathmandu: Moments after 19 people were killed in Nepal's deadliest violence in two decades, the nation's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday evening stepped down from his post.

According to reports, Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during an emergency cabinet meeting here on the day.

Reports said, the Home Minister had made it clear in the Nepali Congress meeting that he will step down from the post on moral grounds.

The resignation of the Home Minister comes after the bloodiest day in two decades, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people across Nepal in protests against corruption and social media ban. The nationwide protest resulted in 17 deaths in Kathmandu alone, with two deaths in Itahari City of Sunsari district.