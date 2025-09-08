Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Resigns After Deadly Violence
Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigns following violent protests in Kathmandu as government has banned social media platforms.
Published : September 8, 2025
Updated : September 8, 2025
Kathmandu: Moments after 19 people were killed in Nepal's deadliest violence in two decades, the nation's Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday evening stepped down from his post.
According to reports, Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during an emergency cabinet meeting here on the day.
Reports said, the Home Minister had made it clear in the Nepali Congress meeting that he will step down from the post on moral grounds.
The resignation of the Home Minister comes after the bloodiest day in two decades, which claimed the lives of at least 19 people across Nepal in protests against corruption and social media ban. The nationwide protest resulted in 17 deaths in Kathmandu alone, with two deaths in Itahari City of Sunsari district.
Curfew has been imposed in various locations of Kathmandu along with other districts where the protests were violent. The Rupandehi District Administration Office, about 270 km from Kathmandu, has imposed curfew in Butwal and Bhairahawa from 4 pm to 10 pm on Monday following similar protests in Kathmandu.
Chief District Officer Tokraj Pandey said the curfew has been enforced within designated zones, prohibiting any gatherings, rallies, protests, meetings, or sit-ins.In Butwal, the curfew covers the area from Dhago Karkhana Bridge in the east to Belbas Chowk in the west, from Chidiyakhola in the north to Mangalpur in the south.In Bhairahawa, it extends from Rohinikhola Bridge in the east to Bethari Bridge in the west, from Buddha Chowk in the north to Meudihawa in the south.
The administration also announced a ban on any gatherings or protests within 100 metres on either side of the Butwal-Belahiya road.Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Itahari of Sunsari district after protests went out of control. Chief District Officer Dharmendra Mishra said the Sunsari District Administration Office has ordered a curfew around the main square of Itahari from 3:30 pm today until further notice.
