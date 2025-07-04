ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Govt Says Will Not Remove Boulders At Chobhar Hill To Drain Out Water From Kathmandu

Kathmandu: The Nepal government on Thursday said that it has no plans to remove boulders from the historical Chobhar Galchhi or gorge, to drain out water from Kathmandu Valley, keeping in mind the possible inundation during the upcoming monsoon. In a statement, the Ministry of Urban Development said that the rocks in Chobhar Galchhi will not be removed.

The ministry said that the Galchhi rocks, which are at the exit point, will not be dug up and cleared. However, the garbage piled up there over time will be removed. Locals had raised objections after one government body disclosed plans to mobilise the army to remove boulders from the area to widen the mouth of the gorge ahead of the monsoon.

“Waste management will be carried out as the problem of flooding around Chobhar Galchhi recurs during incessant rains,” Urban Development Ministry spokesperson Narayan Prasad Mainali said. “There were no plans to remove the historic rocks,” he added.

"Our main objective is to prepare an action plan based on a technical study to remove the waste that has been dumped in the past in the area around Galchhi, identify and prevent the areas prone to landslides and find long-term solutions," he said.

Chobhar Galchhi is a major drainage point in the valley where the water flowing through the open drains across the valley accumulates and the risk of inundation in various areas of Kathmandu increases as the water discharge is blocked during the monsoon. There are two legends from Hindu and Buddhist mythology regarding the cutting of the Chobhar hill and making human settlement possible in Kathmandu.

As per Hindu mythology, Kathmandu was a huge lake more than 25,000 years ago and thousands of years ago Lord Krishna came from India and cut the hill at Chobhar to drain out the water and facilitated human settlement in the valley.