Nepal Govt Committed To Change And Reforms Younger Generation Wants: Karki

Kathmandu: Nepal’s interim prime minister Sushila Karki on Thursday said that the past governments did not listen to the voice and feelings of the Gen Z youth, which they must accept as their “weakness”.

Issuing a video message on the first month of the Gen Z movement that led to the ouster of K P Sharma Oli as Prime Minister, Karki said, “The government is committed to the change the younger generation wants.”

“We all should accept the revolution brought about by the younger generation,” the 73-year-old former chief justice of Nepal said. “On one hand there is frustration among our youths, while on the other hand, they have tremendous love for the nation,” she added.

“We all should politely accept our weaknesses and mistakes,” Karki said. She called on all sides to observe patience and avoid violence. She also expressed the view that the political parties need to reform themselves.

“Many youths have sacrificed their lives in the Gen Z movement and hundreds of people have been injured. I want to remember all those who sacrificed their lives. I want to express my deep sorrow to this tragic incident and extend condolences to the bereaved family members,” she said.