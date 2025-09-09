ETV Bharat / international

Nepal - Gen Z Revolt In Nepal: KP Oli Stands Down Amid Arson Attacks, But What Next?

Youth burn furniture and automobiles during a protest against the government’s social media ban under the ongoing Gen Z movement in Dhangadhi, Kailali district of Nepal. ( IANS )

Kathmandu: At 6 am on Tuesday, Nepalis woke up to some good news: The cabinet meeting had finally agreed to roll back its days-old ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and X. Feeling somehow responsible for the death of 19 protesters on Monday, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had already stepped down the previous night.

Soon, hopes that the chaos that had peaked the previous day, Monday, during Gen Z protests might begin to simmer down were dashed. And quite brutally so, as protesters began pouring onto the streets, defying curfew orders and the presence of Nepali Army soldiers who are deployed during curfews in the Himalayan nation.

Reason? Many youngsters were angry that 19 young Nepalis had been killed and the over 300 injured during Monday’s protests were still lying in hospital beds. First, a group of gradually swelling protesters broke the curfew cordon manned by the Nepali Army outside the Parliament Complex and entered the supposedly high-security zone.

The protests had started days after the Oli administration banned 26 social media sites that had failed to get registered with Nepal’s concerned authority. Later, the Gen Z protesters added anti-corruption and anti-‘NepoKids (kids enjoying the privileges of nepotism)’ issues to their agenda.

Historic Singh Durbar Plus Other Landmarks In Flames

Soon, around 11 am, another group reached the government’s central secretariat at Singh Durbar, a sprawling Elizabethan-style palace built by Rana Prime Minister Chandra Shumsher in 1908. As the security forces remained mute spectators, the protesters didn’t just vandalise the premises but began setting the massive buildings inside the complex alight.

At 2 pm, the Parliament complex, temporarily housed inside Birendra International Convention Centre, built with Chinese aid nearly two decades ago, was on fire, a thick plume of smoke covering the area.

By 3 pm, most vital public service delivery infrastructure, such as the Supreme Court and District Court, Attorney General’s Office and scores of buildings were on fire. As smoke billowed over central Kathmandu, private residences of former prime ministers and ministers, located further away in the city, had already been gutted, the occupants scrambling for cover and personal safety.

Even the newly-built glitzy Hilton Hotel, right in front of Nepal Police headquarters, buildings of Kantipur Media Group and a leading supermarket were not spared. Fire-fighters’ attempts to douse the flames could do little. Amid reports of continuing arson attacks, looting and manhandling, smoke billowed over all of these buildings until late on Tuesday night.

Former PM Deuba And Wife Beaten Up

Another disturbing video showed a group of protesters who set fire to former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s house, beating him and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, until blood started trickling down their bodies. Around the same time, another group was seen protesting outside Nakkhu Prison in southern Kathmandu and securing the release of a high-profile prisoner, Rabi Lamichhane, who was spending time there on cooperative forgery charges.

By 4 pm, KP Oli had already announced his resignation. That followed the dramatic stepping down of several of his cabinet colleagues, particularly those representing his coalition partner, the Nepali Congress party. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak from the same party had been the first one to step down hours after police firing had left 19 dead on Monday.