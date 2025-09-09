Nepal - Gen Z Revolt In Nepal: KP Oli Stands Down Amid Arson Attacks, But What Next?
President Ram Chandra Poudel has urged dialogue between all the parties to find a way forward.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 11:24 PM IST
Kathmandu: At 6 am on Tuesday, Nepalis woke up to some good news: The cabinet meeting had finally agreed to roll back its days-old ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and X. Feeling somehow responsible for the death of 19 protesters on Monday, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak had already stepped down the previous night.
Soon, hopes that the chaos that had peaked the previous day, Monday, during Gen Z protests might begin to simmer down were dashed. And quite brutally so, as protesters began pouring onto the streets, defying curfew orders and the presence of Nepali Army soldiers who are deployed during curfews in the Himalayan nation.
Reason? Many youngsters were angry that 19 young Nepalis had been killed and the over 300 injured during Monday’s protests were still lying in hospital beds. First, a group of gradually swelling protesters broke the curfew cordon manned by the Nepali Army outside the Parliament Complex and entered the supposedly high-security zone.
The protests had started days after the Oli administration banned 26 social media sites that had failed to get registered with Nepal’s concerned authority. Later, the Gen Z protesters added anti-corruption and anti-‘NepoKids (kids enjoying the privileges of nepotism)’ issues to their agenda.
Historic Singh Durbar Plus Other Landmarks In Flames
Soon, around 11 am, another group reached the government’s central secretariat at Singh Durbar, a sprawling Elizabethan-style palace built by Rana Prime Minister Chandra Shumsher in 1908. As the security forces remained mute spectators, the protesters didn’t just vandalise the premises but began setting the massive buildings inside the complex alight.
At 2 pm, the Parliament complex, temporarily housed inside Birendra International Convention Centre, built with Chinese aid nearly two decades ago, was on fire, a thick plume of smoke covering the area.
By 3 pm, most vital public service delivery infrastructure, such as the Supreme Court and District Court, Attorney General’s Office and scores of buildings were on fire. As smoke billowed over central Kathmandu, private residences of former prime ministers and ministers, located further away in the city, had already been gutted, the occupants scrambling for cover and personal safety.
Even the newly-built glitzy Hilton Hotel, right in front of Nepal Police headquarters, buildings of Kantipur Media Group and a leading supermarket were not spared. Fire-fighters’ attempts to douse the flames could do little. Amid reports of continuing arson attacks, looting and manhandling, smoke billowed over all of these buildings until late on Tuesday night.
Former PM Deuba And Wife Beaten Up
Another disturbing video showed a group of protesters who set fire to former prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s house, beating him and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, until blood started trickling down their bodies. Around the same time, another group was seen protesting outside Nakkhu Prison in southern Kathmandu and securing the release of a high-profile prisoner, Rabi Lamichhane, who was spending time there on cooperative forgery charges.
By 4 pm, KP Oli had already announced his resignation. That followed the dramatic stepping down of several of his cabinet colleagues, particularly those representing his coalition partner, the Nepali Congress party. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak from the same party had been the first one to step down hours after police firing had left 19 dead on Monday.
As arson attacks continued across Kathmandu – with buildings of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority and even the official residences of the prime minister and the president on fire – the army had to step in to rescue Oli and all the other top leaders. Soon, the army began airlifting them and moved them to a safe shelter.
“Infiltrations In Protests”
Prior to Oli’s resignation, the Information and Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung blamed “infiltration of vested interest groups” in the Gen Z protests, but it’s unclear who those groups are. Just a few months ago, Nepal was rocked by pro-monarchy protests. And just before the Gen Z protests, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah has extended his firm support to the protesters.
Even after dusk, the arson attacks continued and Kathmandu’s major landmarks kept burning. By then, hundreds of inmates imprisoned in several prisons in Kathmandu valley, as well as the western towns of Pokhara and Dhangadi, had already fled.
At 9 pm, a group of attackers had reached the sacred Pashupatinath area, triggering fears that the century-old monument could meet the same fate as Singh Durbar and other historic heritages. Soon, a team of army soldiers had reached the area to protect the UNESCO World Heritage site.
Army's Response - "Too Little Too Late"
The Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel’s much-awaited video statement. Yet that didn’t help much as many felt that the brief statement appealing to protesters to join negotiations was “too brief” – something that sounded like “too little, too late”.
The roadmap for the planned negotiations wasn’t clear as of this writing late on Tuesday night. The Nepali Army, trusted as the oldest and most organised institution in Nepal, is believed to be doing the necessary homework to that effect. If that indeed is progressing, Nepalis can expect a gradual return to normalcy, finally starting to fruition beginning Wednesday.
But one thing is for sure: given Nepal’s past track record, such as the long process of constitution-making post the end of monarchy in 2008, the transition to the making of a newer Nepal may not be easy and smooth.
Also Read
Nepal On The Boil: Prime Minister Oli Resigns Amid Violent 'Gen Z' Protests
India Issues Emergency Contact Numbers For Its Nationals In Nepal