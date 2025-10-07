ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Gen-Z Protests: FIR Registered Against Deposed PM Oli, His Home Minister

Kathmandu District Police Circle Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Pawan Bhattarai, gave the confirmation. During the two-day Nepal protests, a total of 76 people were killed.

FIR Registered Against Deposed PM Oli
Former Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 7, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kathmandu: Nepal's youth-led Gen-Z group, which organised anti-government protests last month, on Tuesday registered an FIR against deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli and then home minister Ramesh Lekhak, seeking their criminal accountability for the deaths during the demonstrations.

The Kathmandu District Police Circle Spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Pawan Bhattarai, confirmed that the FIR was registered at the Kathmandu District Police Office, Bhadrakali, against UML chairman Oli and Nepali Congress leader Lekhak. He said that since a probe commission to investigate the matter has already been constituted, the police have forwarded the FIR to the high-level Judicial Investigation Commission headed by Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki.

"The FIR registered by the Gen-Z youths with the police will establish their (Oli and Lekhak’s) criminal accountability and pave the way for investigation of the crime committed on 8 and 9 September,” said senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi.

“The serious crime committed by the state agents should not go unpunished, and impunity must be ended,” he added.

Nineteen protesters were killed during the police firing on September 8, the first day of the Gen-Z protests. In total, 76 people were killed during the two-day protests on September 8 and 9. The security personnel indiscriminately opened fire on the youths who staged protests on September 8, demanding an end to corruption and lifting a government ban on social media.

On the second day, more violent protests were witnessed in which more people died and many important government offices were set on fire, leading to the ouster of the Oli government.

Also Read

  1. Deposed PM Oli Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Ouster, Denies Giving Shooting Order During 'Gen Z' Protest In Nepal
  2. Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki Meets President Paduel, Discusses Election & Security
  3. Nepal Gen Z Unrest Update: Army Takes Control, Asks Protesters To Return Looted Guns, Not Wear Uniforms

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEPAL GEN Z PROTESTFIR AGAINST FORMER NEPAL PM OLIFIR AGAINST RAMESH LEKHAKNEPAL PROTESTFORMER NEPAL PM OLI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.