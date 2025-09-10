ETV Bharat / international

Wife Of Former Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal Burnt Alive As Protestors Torch Their House In Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of the former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after suffering critical burns when their house in Kathmandu was torched during the violent protests, Khabarhub reported. Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar was inside the house when the protesters set it ablaze.

She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but succumbed to injuries, Khabarhub reported, citing family sources. This comes as the Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, forcing Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli to resign, while torching several government buildings, including the parliament building and the President's Office in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement through dialogue, as reported by The Himalayan Times.

President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said. Nepali Army had also issued a public request urging citizens, especially the youth, to exercise restraint and safeguard the nation's historical and cultural heritage, The Himalayan Times reported.