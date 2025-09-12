ETV Bharat / international

Supreme Court, Banks Set To Open; Commercial Activities Gradually Resume In Kathmandu

A man riding a scooter with his family stops to look at the debris of burnt vehicles set on fire by protesters in front of the Supreme Court in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. ( AP )

Kathmandu: The Supreme Court and banks are set to open in Kathmandu with the relaxation in curfew for a few hours, even as business and commercial activities gradually resume in the Nepalese capital on Thursday.

The Supreme Court of Nepal, which was completely damaged during Tuesday’s protest, is set to reopen from Sunday. The decision to open the court was taken in an emergency plenary meeting of the Apex Court on Thursday, Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut said in a statement.

Raut said that irreparable damage has been done to important court documents during the protests. "Important documents from Nepal's judicial history are on the verge of destruction," said the statement.

The offices of both the Central Bank and Supreme Court were badly damaged during Tuesday’s violent protests. Nepal Rastra Bank, the central bank of Nepal, has instructed all the commercial banks to resume services from 10 am to 2 pm.

Following this notice, some of the banks started operating till 2 pm from Thursday. The banks have been shut down since Tuesday due to the protests by the Gen Z group. A few offices also started operating partially on Thursday.