Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Oli Govt Lifts Ban On Social Media After Violent Agitation Leaves 19 Dead

New Delhi: After a day of deadly clashes between protesters and riot control forces, the Nepal government late Monday announced that it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites.

The violent protests by youths left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured, according to news agency PTI, while Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the situation.

Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.

Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to start the process of resuming the social media sites as per the demands of the ‘Gen Z’, which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.

Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’ over their failure to register with the Nepal government. The minister also requested the protesting 'Gen Z' group to withdraw their protest programme.

The demonstration on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said. Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook, ‘X’ and WhatsApp have come back into operation from Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, the Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban.

The army personnel took control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor. The demonstration turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said. Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said 17 people were killed in clashes in various parts of Kathmandu during the rally, and two protesters died in Sunsari district of eastern Nepal in police firing. The protests spread to Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari and Damak.