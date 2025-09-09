Nepal 'Gen Z' Protest: Oli Govt Lifts Ban On Social Media After Violent Agitation Leaves 19 Dead
A few days ago, the Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites for failing to register with the government.
New Delhi: After a day of deadly clashes between protesters and riot control forces, the Nepal government late Monday announced that it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites.
The violent protests by youths left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured, according to news agency PTI, while Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the situation.
Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the government has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites following an emergency meeting of the Cabinet.
Gurung said the Ministry of Information has ordered the concerned agencies to start the process of resuming the social media sites as per the demands of the ‘Gen Z’, which spearheaded a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu.
Three days ago, the Nepal government had ordered to ban 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’ over their failure to register with the Nepal government. The minister also requested the protesting 'Gen Z' group to withdraw their protest programme.
The demonstration on Monday turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said. Meanwhile, social media sites such as Facebook, ‘X’ and WhatsApp have come back into operation from Monday night.
Earlier on Monday, the Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban.
The army personnel took control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor. The demonstration turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said. Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said 17 people were killed in clashes in various parts of Kathmandu during the rally, and two protesters died in Sunsari district of eastern Nepal in police firing. The protests spread to Pokhara, Butwal, Bhairahawa, Bharatpur, Itahari and Damak.
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, expressing his grief over the deaths, alleged that there was "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration" that compelled the government to use force to protect public property from being damaged. “The government did not intend to ban social media sites, but to regulate them,” he said. He also announced a probe committee would be formed that would submit its report within 15 days.
Home Minister Lekhak, who represented the Nepali Congress party in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Oli, resigned on moral grounds following the deadly clashes, the Nepali Congress sources said. He submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Oli at a cabinet meeting held at the PM's residence, Baluwatar, in the evening, according to a minister who attended the meeting.
Citing hospital officials, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that eight people died at the National Trauma Centre, three at Everest Hospital, three at Civil Hospital, two at Kathmandu Medical College, and one at Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital.
Citing the Ministry of Health, the paper said that hospitals across the country are treating at least 347 injured protesters - Civil Hospital 100, Trauma Centre 59, Everest 102, KMC 37, Bir Hospital six, Patan Hospital four, Tribhuvan Teaching 18, Norvic three, BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences two, Gandaki Medical College one, Birat Medical College four, and Damak Hospital seven.
Although the government has clarified its stance that the social media sites were banned to bring them under regulation, the general perception among the masses is that this will lead to an attack on free speech and may lead to censorship. Prime Minister Oli on Sunday said that his government would “always oppose anomalies and arrogance, and would never accept any act that undermines the nation”.
The prime minister said the party is not against social media, “but what cannot be accepted is those doing business in Nepal, making money, and yet not complying with the law."
Referring to the criticism over the move, he called protesters and agitating voices “puppets who only oppose for the sake of opposing”.
