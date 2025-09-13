ETV Bharat / international

PM Modi Congratulates BHU Alumna Sushila Karki As She Takes Oath As Nepal's First Woman Prime Minister

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on taking oath as the prime minister of an interim government in Nepal, and underscored India's commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of the people of the neighbouring country.

"I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal," PM Modi posted on X.

On Friday, the former chief justice Karki took oath as Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following widespread protests. President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office to her at the President's Office.

He also dissolved parliament and set March 5 as the date for elections based on the recommendation of the new prime minister, the president's office said in a statement late Friday.

"Gen Z" leaders and others raise their hands with former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki, center, after she was sworn in as interim prime minister. (AP)

Karki, 73, has a special connection with India, as she completed her master’s degree in political science at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1975. She was the topper of the BHU at that time. She always remembers her college days and the Indian connection fondly.

Oli resigned from the prime minister's post following the worst unrest that the Himalayan nation has witnessed in decades. President Ramchandra Paudel said the new caretaker government led by interim Prime Minister Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new prime minister was attended by Nepal's chief justice, senior government officials, security chiefs, and members of the diplomatic community.

India welcomed the formation of the new Interim government in Nepal. "We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries," it said.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the anti-government protests.