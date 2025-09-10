ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Gen Z Unrest: Army Takes Control, Arrests Looters After Deadly Protests Oust PM

Army personnel inspect identity proofs and documents of commuters along a street as part of security measures imposed in Kathmandu on September 10, 2025. ( AFP )

Kathmandu: Army soldiers fanned across the streets of Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Wednesday, ordering people to stay home in an attempt to restore order after tens of thousands of protesters stormed and set fire to government buildings and attacked politicians.

The Nepali Army, which assumed command of nationwide security operations at 10 pm on Tuesday, imposed restrictions in several areas across the country, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur cities, to contain the unrest that continued even hours after K P Sharma Oli stepped down as Prime Minister on Tuesday.

In a statement, the army expressed concern over the actions of certain groups, which are "taking undue advantage of the difficult situation" and causing “severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.” "We have deployed our troops to prevent any untoward incidents, including looting and vandalism,” said an officer from the Nepal Army headquarters.

Protesters take selfies and celebrate at the Singha Durbar, the seat of Nepal's government's various ministries and offices, after it was set on fire during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (AP)

Authorities have also issued orders for residents to remain indoors unless "absolutely necessary", in a bid to prevent further unrest, he said.

Soldiers with weapons guarding the main areas of Kathmandu appeared to give some sense of control, returning to the city that was overtaken by violence and chaos in previous days. Since early morning, the normally bustling streets of Kathmandu wore a deserted look. Only a few residents ventured out, primarily to stock up on daily essentials.

Roads were heavily patrolled by security personnel and fire trucks were seen responding to blazes in government and private buildings that were set on fire by agitators on Tuesday.

The army, in a statement, said 21 suspected looters had been arrested. The protests had grown increasingly violent on Tuesday as demonstrators set fire to government buildings and politicians’ homes and attacked some leaders. The prime minister resigned amid widening criticism of the country’s political elite, though it appeared to have little effect on the unrest.

A protester wearing flak jacket and carrying a shield snatched from a policeman shouts slogans at the Singha Durbar on Sept. 10, 2025. (AP)

Tens of thousands of protesters remained on the streets late in the day, blocking roads and storming government facilities. Army helicopters ferried some ministers to safe places.

Anger over social media ban was just the beginning