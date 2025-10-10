ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Former Home Minister Denies Allegations Of Using Excessive Force Against Gen Z Protesters

Thousands of youths under the banner of the Gen Z group protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 in which 76 people were killed.

Smoke billows out after tyres were burnt during anti-government protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal (PTI)
By PTI

Published : October 10, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST

Kathmandu: Nepal's former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Friday denied allegations of issuing executive orders to use excessive force by him or ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli against the youths participating in Gen Z protests on September 8.

Thousands of youths under the banner of the Gen Z group staged anti-government protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 in which 76 people were killed. Nineteen protesters were killed during the police firing on September 8, the first day of the Gen Z protests.

It is alleged that then prime minister Oli and home minister Lekhak had ordered to open fire at the protesters on Sep 8. Speaking to the media for the first time after the protests, Lekhak dismissed the allegations as "rumours" and "not true”.

The interim government led by Sushila Karki has formed a three-member judicial probe commission to investigate the excessive use of force to crush the Gen Z movement. Lekhak said the probe commission should conduct an investigation into the matter within the legal framework without any prejudice. He also underlined the need for greater unity and dialogue among different stakeholders to address the demands of the Gen Z youths.

Nepal Govt Committed To Change And Reforms Younger Generation Wants: Karki

