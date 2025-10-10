ETV Bharat / international

Nepal's Former Home Minister Denies Allegations Of Using Excessive Force Against Gen Z Protesters

Kathmandu: Nepal's former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Friday denied allegations of issuing executive orders to use excessive force by him or ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli against the youths participating in Gen Z protests on September 8.

Thousands of youths under the banner of the Gen Z group staged anti-government protests in Kathmandu on September 8 and 9 in which 76 people were killed. Nineteen protesters were killed during the police firing on September 8, the first day of the Gen Z protests.

It is alleged that then prime minister Oli and home minister Lekhak had ordered to open fire at the protesters on Sep 8. Speaking to the media for the first time after the protests, Lekhak dismissed the allegations as "rumours" and "not true”.