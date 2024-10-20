ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Court Remands Former Home Minister Lamichhane In 6 Days Custody In Cooperative Scam

A team of police from the Central Investigation Bureau arrested former deputy prime minister Rabi Lamichhane on Friday.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Nepal Court Remands Former Home Minister Lamichhane In 6 Days Custody In Cooperative Scam
File Photo of Former deputy prime minister Rabi Lamichhane (ETV Bharat)

Kathmandu: A Nepal district court on Sunday remanded former deputy prime minister Rabi Lamichhane in custody for six days in a misappropriation of funds case related to cooperatives.

A team of police from the Central Investigation Bureau arrested Lamichhane, 50, who is also the president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, on Friday when it raided his party’s office at Banasthali on the outskirts of the capital.

A single bench of Judge Navaraj Dahal of Kaski District Court permitted the police to keep Lamichhane in custody for investigation into his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds of Pokhara-based Suryadarshan Cooperatives.

The former home minister will remain in police custody for three more days as he has already spent three days in custody. He is accused of misappropriating Rs 1.35 billion belonging to the cooperatives.

A parliamentary special probe committee was formed to investigate the crisis-ridden cooperatives. The committee’s report alleged that Lamichhane was involved in misusing the funds of various cooperatives, including Suryadarshan and Gorkha Media Network when he was the managing director of the now-dissolved media company. The report also holds several others responsible for their roles in the cooperative fraud.

Kathmandu: A Nepal district court on Sunday remanded former deputy prime minister Rabi Lamichhane in custody for six days in a misappropriation of funds case related to cooperatives.

A team of police from the Central Investigation Bureau arrested Lamichhane, 50, who is also the president of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, on Friday when it raided his party’s office at Banasthali on the outskirts of the capital.

A single bench of Judge Navaraj Dahal of Kaski District Court permitted the police to keep Lamichhane in custody for investigation into his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds of Pokhara-based Suryadarshan Cooperatives.

The former home minister will remain in police custody for three more days as he has already spent three days in custody. He is accused of misappropriating Rs 1.35 billion belonging to the cooperatives.

A parliamentary special probe committee was formed to investigate the crisis-ridden cooperatives. The committee’s report alleged that Lamichhane was involved in misusing the funds of various cooperatives, including Suryadarshan and Gorkha Media Network when he was the managing director of the now-dissolved media company. The report also holds several others responsible for their roles in the cooperative fraud.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EX NEPAL HOME MINISTER LAMICHHANENEPAL MINISTER LAMICHHANE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.