Nepal, China Sign Nine-Point Agreement During Prime Minister Oli’s Official Visit To Beijing

Kathmandu/Beijing: Nepal and China on Tuesday signed a nine-point agreement as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli met President Xi Jinping in Beijing when the two leaders discussed connectivity, industrial development, infrastructural development and trade and tourism among other issues.

Earlier, Oli -- who is on a four-day official visit -- held a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang in Beijing, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat said.

The bilateral meeting with the Chinese president, at the State Hall in Beijing, mainly dwelt on matters related to connectivity, industrial development, infrastructural development, medical cooperation, agricultural development, trade and tourism, investment, science and technology, sports, disaster management, people-to-people contact and poverty alleviation, Krishna Prasad Dhakal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in Kathmandu.

Dhakal said that a nine-point agreement was also signed during the visit, including several memorandums of understanding (MoUs). Agreements that were signed include an exchange of letters regarding the construction of the Tokha-Chhahari tunnel road near Kathmandu; an MoU on Nepal-China trade promotion, and an exchange of certificates of completion of the renovation of the historic nine-storey palace situated in Basantapur in Kathmandu.

Also, MoUs on protocol relating to the export of thermally processed buffalo meat to China; on development and construction works; on economic and technical assistance; on Chinese language education, and cooperation in communication technology between Nepal Television and China Media Group were signed.

There was also an exchange of letters relating to aid in cash, he said. Prime Minister Oli is on a four-day official visit to China starting Sunday. He will return on December 5. On Sunday, the Nepal government announced that it has accepted projects worth USD 20 million as grant assistance from China ahead of Prime Minister Oli’s first official visit to that country after assuming office for the fourth time.

Besides, the Nepali Cabinet also decided to accept 300 million Chinese Yuan (USD 4.13 million approximately) worth of projects proposed by the government of China, the government spokesperson said.