Crucial Meeting To Appoint Caretaker Prime Minister In Nepal Likely At 2 Pm

Kathmandu: Former chief justice Sushila Karki's name is likely to be finalised as the head of the interim government at a crucial meeting likely at 2 pm Friday to end the constitutional deadlock in Nepal, sources said. The meeting between various stakeholders, including the representatives of youth-led Gen Z, which spearheaded the anti-government protests, will take place at President's Office at Sheetal Niwas, sources said.

It is also expected to announce Karki's name for prime minister's post and the future course of action following the ouster of prime minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday. If her name is finalised, Karki would be the first female prime minister of Nepal. The meeting, postponed from earlier time of 9 am, is the second day of political parleys after the talks between Gen Z representatives, President Ramchandra Paudel and the Nepal Army chief hit a roadblock on the issue of who will head it on Thursday.

Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang were among the names that were discussed during that meeting. “However, Karki's name for the post of the caretaker prime minister was tentatively agreed by all sides,” sources said.

Some other key issues such as whether to dissolve the Parliament or not, will also be decided during the meeting, sources added as there were differences of opinion between the President and the Gen Z representatives on the issue during the earlier meeting.

President Paudel has taken a stance not to dissolve the Parliament, as it may lead to further constitutional crisis, the sources said, adding that all the sides, however, agreed to give continuity to the Nepal Constitution promulgated in 2015. There were reports that a section of the GenZ group demanded resignation of the president, which was rejected by another section citing that it would create a constitutional vacuum with the possibility of the country moving towards regression.