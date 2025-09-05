ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Blocks Facebook, X, YouTube And Others For Failing To Register With The Government

TikTok, Viber and three other social media platforms would be allowed to operate in Nepal because they have registered with the government.

FILE - The Facebook app icon is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 5, 2025 at 7:49 AM IST

Kathmandu: Nepal's government said Thursday it is blocking most social media platforms, including Facebook, X and YouTube, because the companies failed to comply with regulations that required them to register with the government.

Nepal's Minister for Communication and Information, Prithvi Subba Gurung, said about two dozen social network platforms that are widely used in Nepal were repeatedly given notices to come forward and register their companies officially in the country. The platforms would be blocked immediately, he said. TikTok, Viber and three other social media platforms would be allowed to operate in Nepal because they have registered with the government.

Nepal government have been asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point in the country. It has brought a bill in parliament that aims to ensure that social platforms are properly managed, responsible and accountable.

The bill, which has not yet been fully debated in parliament, has been widely criticised as a tool for censorship and punishing opponents who voice their protests online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate citizens’ fundamental rights.

Officials have said it was necessary to bring laws to monitor social media and ensure that both the users and operators were responsible and accountable for what they share and what is being published or said on these platforms.

