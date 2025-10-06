ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Army rescues 12 trekkers from Langtang

Kathmandu: The Nepal Army on Monday rescued 12 trekkers who were stranded in the Langtang area due to incessant rainfall and landslides. According to the Directorate of Public Relations of the Nepal Army, all 12 individuals were brought to Syafrubesi in Rasuwa. However, four people, who were swept away by the Bering Khola river, could not be located, it added.

The group of 16 had set out from Kathmandu on a trek to Langtang National Park Area, situated 120 km northeast of the capital. Among them, four, including two women, went missing after being swept away by a stream following incessant rain on Saturday.

Those missing were identified as Sanskriti Shrestha, 26, Kisan Shrestha, 25, Sanita Shrestha, 26 and Ravi Shrestha, 23, all from Bhaktapur district. Of them, three are from a single family. A joint search and rescue operation involving the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force is currently underway.

The Nepal Army also rescued four pregnant women who were stranded in Ilam district due to the obstruction of roads following incessant rain for the past two days. The army helicopter airlifted them from the area and admitted them to the nearby hospitals.

At least 46 people died on Saturday and Sunday due to natural disaster-related incidents, including floods and landslides in different parts of the country. Six people were killed in a road accident in Panchthar district on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 52.