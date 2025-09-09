ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Army Chief Calls For Dialogue Following Massive Anti-Government Protests

Kathmandu: Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel on Tuesday appealed to the protesters to come forward for dialogue in the face of violent protests that continued for a second day even after prime minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation.

In a televised address to the nation, Gen Sigdel said, “We appeal to the protesting group to halt protest programmes and come forward for dialogue for a peaceful way out for the nation.” "We need to normalise the present difficult situation and protect our historical and national heritage and public as well as private property, and to ensure safety to the general public and diplomatic missions,” the chief of army staff said.

Violence continued on Tuesday in several parts of Nepal even after Prime Minister Oli's resignation, which appeared to have little effect on the protesters who set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister Oli quit shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.