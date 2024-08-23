ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Army Airlifts Seriously Injured Indian Tourists To Kathmandu

author img

By ANI

Published : 21 hours ago

A Nepal Army MI-17 helicopter on Friday airlifted the injured Indian nationals from the accidental site in the Aina Pahara of Abu Khaireni in Tanahun district, claiming 14 Indians' lives and 16 others sustained injuries.

Nepal Army Airlifts Seriously Injured Indian Tourists To Kathmandu
Representational Image (ANI)

Kathmandu/Tanahun(Nepal): A total of 12 Indian tourists sustaining serious injuries have been airlifted to the capital, Kathmandu, from the site of a mishap in the Tanahun District of Western Nepal.

A Nepal Army MI-17 helicopter airlifted the injured Indian nationals from the site of the accident in Aina Pahara of Abu Khaireni in Tanahun district on Friday afternoon. A total of 14 Indian tourists have died, while 16 others sustained injuries.

"We are investigating the cause of an accident, we are not able to shift our focus on the reason because we are still working on the search and rescue operation. The bus is in the basin and the terrain is also steep, we have faced problems in bringing up the injured and bodies from there. We have pulled up a total of 18 people from the basin and have sent 12 seriously injured to Kathmandu for further treatment. Condition of 4 others- the doctor hasn't declared their status and are saying to perform the ECG to ascertain. One of the injured who has sustained minor injury is being treated here in Abu Khaireni Hospital, one child has been referred to Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan," Janardan Gautam, the Chief District Officer of Tanahun District told ANI.

The Indian Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Srivastava, reached the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu to get an update about the injured ones.

The bus, bearing an Indian number plate (UP 53 FT 7623), was carrying 43 passengers, along with the driver and co-driver. The bus belonging to Kesharbani Travels bore the licence plate number UP 53 FT 7623 and veered off the road on the highway.

Read More

16 Killed As Indian-Registered Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Nepal

Kathmandu/Tanahun(Nepal): A total of 12 Indian tourists sustaining serious injuries have been airlifted to the capital, Kathmandu, from the site of a mishap in the Tanahun District of Western Nepal.

A Nepal Army MI-17 helicopter airlifted the injured Indian nationals from the site of the accident in Aina Pahara of Abu Khaireni in Tanahun district on Friday afternoon. A total of 14 Indian tourists have died, while 16 others sustained injuries.

"We are investigating the cause of an accident, we are not able to shift our focus on the reason because we are still working on the search and rescue operation. The bus is in the basin and the terrain is also steep, we have faced problems in bringing up the injured and bodies from there. We have pulled up a total of 18 people from the basin and have sent 12 seriously injured to Kathmandu for further treatment. Condition of 4 others- the doctor hasn't declared their status and are saying to perform the ECG to ascertain. One of the injured who has sustained minor injury is being treated here in Abu Khaireni Hospital, one child has been referred to Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan," Janardan Gautam, the Chief District Officer of Tanahun District told ANI.

The Indian Deputy Chief of Mission, Prasanna Srivastava, reached the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu to get an update about the injured ones.

The bus, bearing an Indian number plate (UP 53 FT 7623), was carrying 43 passengers, along with the driver and co-driver. The bus belonging to Kesharbani Travels bore the licence plate number UP 53 FT 7623 and veered off the road on the highway.

Read More

16 Killed As Indian-Registered Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Nepal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEPAL ARMY MI 17 HELICOPTERNEPAL ARMY AIRLIFTS INJURED INDIANS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.