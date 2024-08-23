ETV Bharat / international

Nepal Army Airlifts Seriously Injured Indian Tourists To Kathmandu

Kathmandu/Tanahun(Nepal): A total of 12 Indian tourists sustaining serious injuries have been airlifted to the capital, Kathmandu, from the site of a mishap in the Tanahun District of Western Nepal.

A Nepal Army MI-17 helicopter airlifted the injured Indian nationals from the site of the accident in Aina Pahara of Abu Khaireni in Tanahun district on Friday afternoon. A total of 14 Indian tourists have died, while 16 others sustained injuries.

"We are investigating the cause of an accident, we are not able to shift our focus on the reason because we are still working on the search and rescue operation. The bus is in the basin and the terrain is also steep, we have faced problems in bringing up the injured and bodies from there. We have pulled up a total of 18 people from the basin and have sent 12 seriously injured to Kathmandu for further treatment. Condition of 4 others- the doctor hasn't declared their status and are saying to perform the ECG to ascertain. One of the injured who has sustained minor injury is being treated here in Abu Khaireni Hospital, one child has been referred to Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan," Janardan Gautam, the Chief District Officer of Tanahun District told ANI.