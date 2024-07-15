ETV Bharat / international

Trump Rally: Neighbour Recalls Heroics Of Former Fire Chief Who Died Used His Body To Shield Family From Gunfire

Logan Check, left, junior firefighter, and Randy Reamer, right, president and rescue captain at the Buffalo Township Fire Company 27, hang bunting on the fire station in memory of fellow firefighter Corey Comperatore, in Buffalo Township, Pa., Sunday, July 14, 2024. ( ETV Bharat )

Buffalo Township: The former fire chief who was killed at a Pennsylvania rally for Donald Trump spent his final moments diving down in front of his family, protecting them from the gunfire that rang out Saturday during an assassination attempt against the former president.

Corey Comperatore's quick decision to use his body as a shield against the bullets flying toward his wife and daughter rang true to the close friends and neighbors who loved and respected the proud 50-year-old Trump supporter, noting that the Butler County resident was a “man of conviction."

“He’s a literal hero. He shoved his family out of the way, and he got killed for them,” said Mike Morehouse, who lived next to Comperatore for the last eight years. “He’s a hero that I was happy to have as a neighbour."

Comperatore died on Saturday during an attempt to kill Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. At least two other people were injured: David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Both were listed in stable condition as of Sunday. As support for Comperatore’s family began to pour in from across the country, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden also extended their “deepest condolences.".

"He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired and he lost his life, God love him," said Biden, who added he was praying for the full recovery of the wounded.

Separately, Texas U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson said in a statement Sunday that his nephew was injured but “thankfully his injury was not serious.”.“My family was sitting in the front, near where the President was speaking," Jackson said.

"They heard shots ringing out — my nephew then realized he had blood on his neck and something had grazed and cut his neck. He was treated by the providers in the medical tent.”.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue. The former president was showing off a chart of border-crossing numbers when at least five shots were fired.