NATO Tests New Deployment Model Without US Ahead Of Ukraine War Anniversary

Greece: NATO is testing its ability to rapidly deploy across eastern Europe — without direct U.S. assistance — as Washington shifts its approach toward European defence and the war in Ukraine.

The six-week Steadfast Dart 2025 exercises across Bulgaria, Romania and Greece are taking place as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches the three-year mark. They involve some 10,000 troops from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year.

The U.S. absence from the exercises comes as European nations scramble to build greater military self-sufficiency over their concerns about the Trump administration’s commitment to common defence and demands for increased European military spending.

Special forces from Spain land on a beach as they participate in the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, in Nea Anchialos, central Greece, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. (AP)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his intention to negotiate with Russia directly. And U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said at his first meeting with NATO colleagues in Brussels on Wednesday that European nations should dramatically increase their defense spending and shoulder the “overwhelming share” of funding for Ukraine.

Greek and Spanish marines led Thursday’s military demonstration, an amphibious assault near the central Greek city of Volos, in the first full-scale operational deployment of NATO’s new Allied Reaction Force.

Established last July, the force represents NATO’s latest strategic evolution, designed to deploy at scale within 10 days and combining conventional forces with cyber and space-based technologies.

“This is what we’ve been training for,” the ARF's commander, Italian Lt. Gen. Lorenzo D’Addario, told The Associated Press after the 90-minute demonstration.