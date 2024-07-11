ETV Bharat / international

NATO Leaders Voice Concern Over Deepening Russia-China Ties, Asian Country's Aggression

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during an official welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. ( IANS )

Washington: The 32-member NATO expressed concerns on Wednesday over the deepening relationship between Russia and China, and the latter's aggressive behaviour.

"The People's Republic of China's (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values. The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and the PRC and their mutually-reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order are a cause for profound concern," said the Washington Summit Declaration.

"We are confronted by hybrid, cyber, space and other threats and malicious activities from state and non-state actors," said the declaration issued by the heads of state and government participating in the meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) here during which it welcomed Sweden as its 32nd member country.

The historic accession of Finland and Sweden makes them safer and the alliance stronger, including in the High North and the Baltic Sea, it said. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shattered peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and gravely undermined global security, said the declaration, adding that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the allies' security.

"Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, is the most direct asymmetric threat to the security of our citizens and to international peace and prosperity. The threats we face are global and interconnected," it said.