'This Might Hit You Very Hard...Call Putin': NATO Chief Warns India, China & Brazil Over Russia Trade

New Delhi: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has threatened that countries such as India, China and Brazil could be hit very hard by secondary sanctions if they continued to do business with Russia.
"President Trump said that if Russia is not serious about peace talks within 50 days, he will slam secondary sanctions on countries like India, China and Brazil. So my encouragement to these three countries, particularly is, if you live now in Beijing, or in Delhi, or you are the president of Brazil, you might want to take a look into this, because this might hit you very hard," Rutte told reporters on Tuesday.
"So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin," he added. Rutte said that the US will now supply Ukraine with weapons "not just air defense, also missiles, also ammunition, paid for by the Europeans."
Referring to Donald Trump's threat to Russia's trading partners, the NATO Secretary General said, "If you are the president of China, or the prime minister of India, or the president of Brazil, and you are still trading with the Russians, and getting your oil and gas in, and sometimes you even resell it for a higher price - know that if this guy in Moscow doesn't get serious about peace talks, I will slam secondary sanctions on you of 100%."
Trump is threatening to hit Russia's trading partners with tariffs of up to 100 percent if Moscow does not end its war on Ukraine by the beginning of September. It would have an enormous impact on the economies of India, China and Brazil, which account for the vast majority of Russia’s energy trade.
India and China Trade Volume With Russia
India is Russia's third-biggest trade partner, with exchanges totalling $68 billion in the year to May, according to Bruegel think tank. Russian exports to India -- primarily fossil fuels -- accounts for 90 percent of that. India is the biggest buyer of Russian oil in the world. India's exports to Russia are essentially nuclear reactors, machinery and pharmaceutical compounds.
China is by far Russia's biggest trading partner, with annual import and export flows between the two totalling nearly $240 billion according to the think tank. That Brussels-based institute has been piecing together monthly trade figures for Russia since that country in April 2022 ceased publishing detailed figures as it came under sanctions for its all-out invasion of Ukraine.
China accounts for 48 percent of Russia's trade flows, according to Bruegel. In the year to May 2025, Russia exported $125 billion in goods including natural gas and oil, medical equipment and chemical products. Its imports from China amounted to $113 billion, mainly steel, equipment, electronics and textiles.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian, responding to Trump's threat on Tuesday, said his country's position on Ukraine had always been "clear and consistent -- we have always believed that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis". China "firmly opposes all illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction", he said, adding: "There are no winners in a tariff war."
'50-Day Deadline Gives Putin Time To Grab More Territory'
While Trump's threats of weapons, sanctions and tariffs mark the most substantive pressure he’s placed on Putin since returning to office nearly six months ago, some lawmakers said they remain concerned that the administration, with the 50-day deadline, is giving Putin time to grab even more Ukrainian territory.
Sens. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, and Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, said waiting 50 days before imposing sanctions on Russia would give Putin more time to gain an advantage in the war.
“The 50-day delay worries me that Putin would try to use the 50 days to win the war, or to be better positioned to negotiate a peace agreement after having murdered and potentially collected more ground,” said Tillis, who recently announced he won’t run for reelection.
Tillis and Shaheen lead the Senate NATO Observer Group, which facilitates work between Congress and NATO, and met Tuesday with NATO Secretary Rutte on Capitol Hill.
Legislation Calls For 500% Tariff On Russia's Trade Partners
Trump himself scoffed at the idea that 50 days is giving Putin too much time. The president suggested he may act more quickly if he does not see signs that Putin is taking steps toward ending the conflict. “I don’t think 50 days is very long and it could be shorter than that,” he said.
Ahead of Trump's announcement that he would impose a 100% tariff on Russia’s trading partners if Putin doesn't negotiate an end to the war, bipartisan legislation proscribing even tougher sanctions on Moscow was gaining steam in the Senate.
The legislation, in part, calls for a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports. (With AFP inputs)
