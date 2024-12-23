ETV Bharat / international

'Children's Bodies Never Sent Home': At Least 3,100 Native Americans Died In US Boarding Schools, Says Report

Washington: The number of Native Americans who died in US boarding schools is at least triple the official government figure, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

From 1819 until the 1970s, the United States ran hundreds of Indian boarding schools across the country to involuntarily assimilate Native children into European settler culture, including forced conversion to Christianity.

An investigation by the Post documented 3,104 Indigenous students who died at the schools between 1828 and 1970, three times the number found in a recent government assessment of the institutions' toll.

President Joe Biden made headlines in October when he offered a historic apology for one of the United States' "most horrific chapters": Native American children being ripped from their families and placed in often abusive boarding schools.

The Post found that in many cases, children who died were buried "in cemeteries at or near the schools they attended, underscoring how, in many cases, children's bodies were never sent home to their families or tribes."

Poor record-keeping and the passage of time have made it difficult to determine exactly how many children died at the schools, where conditions were akin to "prison camps," one expert told the newspaper.