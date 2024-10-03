ETV Bharat / international

Nasrallah's Son-In-Law killed In Israeli Airstrike In Syria: Monitor

By IANS

Published : 1 hours ago

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Jafar Qasir, the son-in-law of late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residence in the Mazzeh Western Villas neighborhood of Damascus.

The Israeli strike hit the first floor of a three-storey building frequented by Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders. (IANS)

Damascus: Two Lebanese nationals, including Hassan Jafar Qasir, the son-in-law of late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residence in the Mazzeh Western Villas neighborhood of Damascus, a war monitor reported.

The Israeli strike, which on Wednesday hit the first floor of a three-storey building frequented by Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders, left three people dead, including two non-Syrians, and injured at least four others whose identities remain unknown, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

For its part, the Syrian Defense Ministry said three civilians were killed and three others injured in the strike. The ministry said the attack was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Xinhua news agency reported. Israel killed Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut on September 27.

Wednesday's attack marks the second Israeli airstrike in the area this week. On Tuesday morning, Israel targeted a site approximately 500 meters from Wednesday's strike, killing three people, including a journalist, and injuring nine others.

TAGGED:

