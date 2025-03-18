NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission Members Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Homecoming Journey To Begin Soon

ETV Bharat / international

NASA in their live coverage said that at the time of splashdown, Williams and Wilmore would have completed 286 days in space.

Hyderabad: The countdown for homecoming of four members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission—NASA astronauts, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov—has begun as they make final preparations for their return to Earth, NASA said on Tuesday.

"Sunita Williams much-awaited return to Earth has begun. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Williams, who have been stuck at the International Space Station for more than nine months, are now making final preparation for their homecoming," NASA said in its live coverage.

The US space agency is briefing about the schedule and talking about the passageway that Williams and Wilmore will be taking to return to Earth. “This is a momentous time,” NASA said in their live coverage from Johnson space center.

The Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations will begin at 8:15 am on Tuesday (today) IST. Williams and Wilmore will be touching down Earth at 3:27 am on Wednesday. NASA has updated the return date to allow astronauts enough time for a smooth handover of duties and to provide more flexibility due to expected unfavorable weather later in the week.

Weather is perfect for Dragon spacecraft’s return and all the checks are in place as of now, NASA has said. There From the time of undocking till splashdown, there will be a gap of about 17 hours. Splashdown is at 5:57 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday afternoon.

NASA in their live coverage said, "At the time of splashdown, Williams and Wilmore would have completed 286 days in space, 245 of which were aboard the ISS. They have already donned their spacesuits and are ready for the journey back!"

TAGGED:

