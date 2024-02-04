Loading...

Namibian President Hage Geigob Passes Away at 82

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Namibian President Hage Geigob, pic courtesy 'X'

Hage Geigob was a prominent politician of Namibia and was diagnosed with cancer last month. He died at Lady Pohamba Hospital on Sunday.

Hyderabad: President of the Republic of Namibia, Hage G. Geingob, passed away in a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer on Sunday, the Namibian Presidency said.

He was 82 and survived by his wife Monica Geingos and children. Last month, Geingob was diagnosed with cancer during a routine colonoscopy and gastroscopy.

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba has taken charge as acting president until the Presidential and Parliamentary elections that are scheduled to be held in November this year.

The Namibian Presidency posted a statement by acting president Mbumba on its X handle. According to the statement, the Namibian President died at Lady Pohamba Hospital at around 12 am. "His medical team, as I informed the nation only yesterday has been trying its utmost best to ensure that our President recovers. Regrettably, notwithstanding the team’s spirited effort to save his life, sadly, fellow Namibians, President Geingob passed on," Mbumba said.

"The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house," he said.

The acting president also added, "At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made. May the Soul of our beloved Dr Hage G. Geingob Rest in Eternal Peace".

The Cabinet will convene with immediate effect in order to make the necessary state arrangements in this regard, he added.

Born in 1941, Geingob was a prominent politician of Namibia. He headed the team that drafted Namibia's constitution and became vice president of South West Africa People's Organisation in 2007. Prior to becoming prime minister, he served as trade and industry minister. He had won the elections in 2014.

