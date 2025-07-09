Namibia Honours PM Modi With Country's Highest Civilian Honour; Know About 'Order Of The Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday honoured with Namibia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis', in recognition of his distinguished leadership and service. This is the 27th international award received by PM Modi and the fourth during his ongoing five-nation tour.

The award was conferred by President of Namibia Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah who said, "By the power vested in me by the Namibian Constitution, I have the honour to confer the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis to Narendra Modi, PM of India who has significantly contributed to social-economic development and the promotion of peace and justice in Namibia and globally."

After the recognition, PM Modi said, "It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be honoured with the Welwitschia Mirabilis. I humbly accept this honour on behalf of 140 crore Indians."

The Prime Minister dedicated this honour to the people of Namibia and India, their continuous progress and development, and to the unbreakable friendship between the two nations.

"A true friend is recognised only in difficult times. India and Namibia have stood by each other since the time of their freedom struggle. Our friendship was not born out of politics but out of struggle, cooperation and mutual trust. It has been nurtured by democratic values ​​and dreams of a bright future. In the future too, we will keep moving ahead, holding each other's hands on the path of development," he said.

Welwitschia Mirabilis 'Not An Ordinary Plant'

The Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis is the highest civilian honour of Namibia, named after the Welwitschia Mirabilis, a rare and ancient desert plant native to the country. The order symbolises resilience, longevity and the enduring spirit of the Namibian people. The award was instituted in 1995, following Namibias independence in 1990, to recognise outstanding leadership and contributions.

PM said, "Namibia's Welwitschia, after which this award is named, is not an ordinary plant. It is like an elder in the household, one that has witnessed the passage of time. It symbolises Namibia's struggle, courage and culture. It stands as a witness to the unbreakable friendship between India and Namibia. I feel proud to be associated with it."

