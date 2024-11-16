ETV Bharat / international

Mysterious Arrival Of A Cargo Ship From Pakistan In Bangladesh Sparks Speculations

New Delhi: A little over three months since a mass uprising in Bangladesh that saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being ousted from power, a cargo ship from Pakistan docked at the Chittagong port in India’s eastern neighbour earlier this week. This is the first time that there has been a maritime connection between Bangladesh and Pakistan since the Liberation War of 1971.

“The first direct cargo vessel from Karachi #Pakistan has arrived in Chittagong #Bangladesh, marking a major step in bilateral trade. This new route will streamline supply chains, reduce transit time and open new business opportunities for both countries,” the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka posted on its X handle following the docking of the ship.

According to a report in the Daily Star news portal of Bangladesh late Saturday evening, the vessel discharged 370 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of import-laden containers at Chittagong, of which 297 TEUS came from Pakistan and the remaining 73 TEUS from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Most of the cargo that arrived from Karachi contained industrial raw material, including 115 containers of soda ash, 46 containers of dolomite, 35 containers of limestone, 24 containers of chemical, 42 containers of onions, 13 containers of fabrics and 14 containers of potatoes were among the goods imported,” the report stated. “Among the total 73 TEUs that came from UAE, 13 TEUs of containers were carrying rough marble blocks that are used as building construction materials. Other cargo from UAE port included gypsum plaster, copper wire, motor parts and food items like raisins, dry plums, fresh dates, and different varieties of fruit juice.”

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk was quoted as saying that it was not a direct shipping service between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The vessel with the Chinese name Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan is sailing under a Panama flag.

When ETV Bharat checked the status of the vessel at the time of filing of this report, it was sailing towards Belawan, Sumatra, in Indonesia after leaving Chittagong. The ship’s voyage might have originated from the UAE, its name might be Chinese and it might be sailing under a Panama flag, why the docking at a port in Bangladesh raises interest because the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka commented on it.

Since the separation of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971 following a brutal war of independence, bilateral ties have been marked by both efforts to normalize relations and enduring challenges stemming from historical grievances. Political relations have been uneven, influenced by the leadership in both countries. Governments in Bangladesh led by the Awami League of Sheikh Hasina, which has strong ties to the liberation struggle, often adopt a stricter stance toward Pakistan. In contrast, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) governments have generally pursued closer ties with Pakistan.

Regional alignments, particularly Bangladesh’s increasing ties with India and China, also affect its relations with Pakistan. It is in this context that the arrival of a cargo ship from Pakistan in Bangladesh for the first time since 1971 has sparked speculations. It comes after an interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed power on August 8 after Hasina fled from the country.

“It seems that Islamist elements in the Yunus government are dominating,” Anand Kumar, Associate Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and an expert on South Asia, told ETV Bharat. “They seem to be taking Bangladesh towards Pakistan. This is a surprise for the India-Bangladesh relationship.”

According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi, the arrival of the ship from Pakistan caused a lot of tension in her country.