Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake Live: Death Toll Crosses 700; First Responder India Launches 'Operation Brahma'

Myanmar Earthquake latest
Rescuers walk at the site of a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 28, 2025. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 9:36 AM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

The death toll from Friday's massive earthquake in Myanmar has jumped to 694, with 1,670 people injured, the country's ruling junta said on Saturday. Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok.

Acting as a first responder, India has offered aid and assistance to Myanmar. The first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material from India, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines has landed in Yangon, the MEA said this morning.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday causing massive destruction across large parts of the country.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government, said in a televised speech that the death toll and injuries are expected to rise. At least six died in the Thai capital, where a high-rise under construction collapsed. Damage was also reported in China.

The quake struck in the early afternoon, sending people streaming out of buildings and seeking shelter anywhere they could find it from the blazing sun. Myanmar's military-run government has declared a state of emergency in six regions.

LIVE FEED

9:40 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar-Thailand Earthquake Live: Toll Passes 700 As Rescuers Dig For Survivors

The death toll from a huge earthquake that hit Myanmar and Thailand passed 700 on Saturday, as rescuers dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings in a desperate search for survivors.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude quake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar in the early afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

The quake destroyed buildings, downed bridges, and buckled roads across swathes of Myanmar, with severe damage reported in the second biggest city, Mandalay. At least 694 people were killed and nearly 1,700 injured in Myanmar's Mandalay region -- believed to be the worst affected -- the ruling junta said in a statement. Around 10 more deaths have been confirmed in Bangkok.

But with communications badly disrupted, the true scale of the disaster has yet to emerge from the isolated military-ruled state, and the toll is expected to rise significantly. It was the biggest quake to hit Myanmar in over a century, according to US geologists, and the tremors were powerful enough to severely damage buildings across Bangkok, hundreds of kilometres (miles) away from the epicentre. (AFP)

9:31 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live | 'Operation Brahma - India Acts As A First Responder'

As has been historically seen, India is one of the first nations offering aid and assistance to Earthquake-hit Myanmar. In its latest statement, MEA said India has launched Operation Brahma, acting as a first responder to assist the victims in Myanmar.

"Operation Brahma - India acts as a First Responder to assist the people of Myanmar affected by yesterday's massive earthquake. Our first tranche of 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, sleeping bags, food packets, hygiene kits, generators, and essential medicines has landed in Yangon," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the post on X on Saturday.

9:22 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: India, China, Russia Dispatch Rescuers To Myanmar

India, China, and Russia dispatched rescuers to Myanmar to help in the rescue and initial rebuilding process following the massive earthquake. India was among the first countries to offer a helping hand as it dispatched a search and rescue team and a medical team as well as blankets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets and kitchen sets.

A 37-member team from China’s Yunnan province reached the city of Yangon early Saturday, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The team carried emergency relief supplies such as life detectors, earthquake early warning systems and drones, Xinhua said, and the team is expected to provide assistance in disaster relief and medical treatment efforts.

Russia’s emergencies ministry dispatched two planes carrying 120 rescuers and supplies, according to a report from Russia state news agency Tass.

“Based on orders from the Russian president and emergencies minister, a group of Russian rescuers has departed to Myanmar on two planes from Zhukovsky Airport outside Moscow to help address the aftermath of a powerful earthquake,” Tass reported that a ministry spokesperson said.

9:21 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: UN Allocates $5 Million From Emergency Relief Fund To Earthquakes

The United Nations’ emergency relief coordinator made an initial allocation of $5 million for recovery efforts in Myanmar as the international body works to recover from massive U.S. funding cuts to the region even before the 7.7 magnitude quake hit.

Stéphane Dujarric, the U.N. spokesperson, told reporters that the allocation was made as international and local U.N. staff are working to gather information on the number of people impacted, damage to infrastructure and the scope of the humanitarian needs.

“The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes,” Dujarric said at a briefing Friday.

9:20 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: Impact 'Likely To Be Severe'

“The impact of the earthquake in Myanmar is likely to be severe, with possibly thousands of displaced people in need of urgent shelter, food and medical aid,” said Mohammed Riyas, regional director of the International Rescue Committee.

“We fear it may be weeks before we understand the full extent of destruction caused by this earthquake, as communication network lines are down and transport is disrupted,” he said. “The damage to infrastructure and homes, loss of life, and injuries sustained by communities affected should not be underestimated.”

Riyas said the IRC and its partners are working to understand how communities have been affected with the aim of launching an emergency response. He said in a statement that “search and rescue operations are underway.”

9:20 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: Pope Offers Prayers For Victims

Pope Francis, who is convalescing after a five-week hospitalization for life-threatening double pneumonia, offered prayers to the victims of the Myanmar earthquake. “The pope has been informed of the disaster in Myanmar and is praying for the dramatic situation and for the many victims, also in Thailand,’’ the Vatican said in a statement.

9:20 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: Monastery hit, dam bursts

The earthquake in Myanmar brought down multiple buildings in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, including the Ma Soe Yane monastery. A video posted online showed robed monks in the street shooting video of the multistory monastery before it suddenly fell into the ground. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was harmed.

Christian Aid said its partners and colleagues on the ground reported that a dam burst in the city, causing water levels to rise in the lowland areas in the area. The Red Cross said downed power lines added to challenges for their teams trying to reach several hard-hit areas.

9:19 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: Bridges Collapse, Highways damaged

In Mandalay, which was close to the epicentre, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on Facebook social media.

In the Sagaing region, southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and some sections of the highway connecting Mandalay and Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, were damaged. In the capital Naypyitaw, the quake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground.

Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a military government spokesperson, told state television MRTV that blood was in high demand in the hospitals in earthquake-hit areas, especially Mandalay, Sagaing, and Naypyitaw. He urged blood donors to contact the hospitals as soon as possible.

9:18 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: 'Significant Damage', Says Red Cross

The Red Cross said downed power lines are adding to challenges for their teams trying to reach Mandalay and Sagaing regions and southern Shan state. “Initial reports from the ground suggest the earthquake has caused significant damage,” the Red Cross said. “Information on humanitarian needs is still being gathered.”

9:18 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: State Of Emergency Declared

A state of emergency has been declared in six regions and states in Myanmar by the military-run government. State-run MRTV television said the government’s proclamation includes the capital Naypyitaw and Mandalay, after the earthquake and a strong aftershock, whose epicenter was near the country’s second largest city.

Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war and many areas are not easily accessible and it was not immediately clear what relief efforts the military would be able to provide.

9:17 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: Many Missing In Bangkok Building Collapse

Thai emergency responders said at least two people have been found dead and an unknown number of others are still under the rubble of a collapsed building in Bangkok. Rescue worker Songwut Wangpon, speaking at the scene of a tall pile of rubble that was once a high-rise building under construction, told reporters another seven people had been found alive.

Thailand’s Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai later said three people had been confirmed dead with 90 others missing following the building collapse. The collapse of the multi-story structure sent a crane on top of it toppling to the ground and created a massive plume of dust.

9:17 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: People Rush For Safety In Teeming Bangkok

People in the Silom business district of Bangkok evacuated office buildings and condominium towers along Rama IV Road and streamed into nearby Lumphini Park. The sidewalks filled with work crews with neon green shirts, along with other workers in hard hats and blue and green uniform shirts.

Along the walkways of the park and the sidewalks of Silom and nearby Sathon, people in business attire and company uniforms huddled or stood in packs talking and checking their phones. Some moving through the crowds were crying or visibly distraught. Paul Vincent, a tourist visiting from England, was at a streetside bar when the quake struck.

“The next thing, everybody came on the street, so there was a lot of screaming and panicking, which obviously made it a lot worse,” he said. As he came onto the street himself, he said he saw a high-rise building swaying and water was falling from a rooftop pool. “When I saw the building, oh my God, that’s when ... it hit me,” he said. “There were people crying in the streets and, you know, the panic was horrendous really.”

9:16 AM, 29 Mar 2025 (IST)

Myanmar Earthquake Live: Damage Reported In Nearby China

The Myanmar earthquake was felt in Yunnan and Sichuan provinces in China and caused injuries and damage to houses in the city of Ruili on the border with northern Myanmar, according to Chinese media reports.

Videos that one outlet said it had received from a person in Ruili showed building debris littering a street and a person being wheeled on a stretcher toward an ambulance.

The shaking in Mangshi, a Chinese city about 100 kilometres (60 miles) northeast of Ruili, was so strong that people couldn’t stand, one resident told The Paper, an online media outlet.

MYANMAR EARTHQUAKEEARTHQUAKE LIVEBURMA EARTHQUAKEQUAKE DEATH TOLLTHAILAND EARTHQUAKE

