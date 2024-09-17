ETV Bharat / international

Myanmar's Death Toll From Typhoon Yagi Rises Past 200, With Tallying Hindered By Civil War

By PTI

Published : 57 minutes ago

The death toll in Myanmar due to Typhoon Yagi and seasonal monsoon rains have risen to over 226. Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos, killing almost 300 people in Vietnam, 42 in Thailand and four in Laos.

Myanmar's Death Toll From Typhoon Yagi Rises Past 200, With Tallying Hindered By Civil War
Local residents wash clothes along a flooded road in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Sunday (AP Photo)

Bangkok: Floods and landslides in Myanmar triggered by last week's Typhoon Yagi and seasonal monsoon rains have claimed at least 226 lives, with 77 people missing, state-run media reported Tuesday.

The death toll, reported in the state-run Myanma Alinn, was almost seven times Friday's initial total of 33, with strong prospects of it continuing to rise. The counting of casualties has been slow, in part due to communication difficulties with the affected areas as Myanmar is wracked by civil war.

Typhoon Yagi earlier hit Vietnam, northern Thailand and Laos, killing almost 300 people in Vietnam, 42 in Thailand and four in Laos, according to the ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance.

