ETV Bharat / international

War-Torn Myanmar Anti-Coup Fighters Call Partial Ceasefire As Citizens, Rescuers Scramble To Find Survivors

The People's Defence Force (PDF) will "implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations, except for defensive actions, in earthquake-affected areas.

Myanmar Anti-Coup Fighters Call Partial Ceasefire For Quake Relief
Buddhist monks walk past a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 7:52 AM IST

Updated : Mar 30, 2025, 8:05 AM IST

Naypyidaw: Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar declared a two-week partial ceasefire as the military began Sunday to facilitate rescue operations and other relief work after a massive earthquake hit the war-torn country.

The People's Defence Force (PDF) will "implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations, except for defensive actions, in earthquake-affected areas starting March 30, 2025", the shadow "National Unity Government" said in a statement.

The government in exile said it would "collaborate with the UN and NGOs to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps" in areas that it controls, according to the statement, which was released on social media.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday, and also affected Thailand. At least 1,644 people were killed in Myanmar, the junta said, while around 10 others were killed in Bangkok.

Myanmar's military has been fighting a civil war on multiple fronts since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021.

It is opposed by both the PDFs and ethnic armed organisations, many of which have been fighting for decades. The "National Unity Government" consists mostly of lawmakers ousted in the coup who are working to topple the junta.

Naypyidaw: Anti-coup fighters in Myanmar declared a two-week partial ceasefire as the military began Sunday to facilitate rescue operations and other relief work after a massive earthquake hit the war-torn country.

The People's Defence Force (PDF) will "implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations, except for defensive actions, in earthquake-affected areas starting March 30, 2025", the shadow "National Unity Government" said in a statement.

The government in exile said it would "collaborate with the UN and NGOs to ensure security, transportation, and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps" in areas that it controls, according to the statement, which was released on social media.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of the city of Sagaing in central Myanmar on Friday, and also affected Thailand. At least 1,644 people were killed in Myanmar, the junta said, while around 10 others were killed in Bangkok.

Myanmar's military has been fighting a civil war on multiple fronts since it ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February 2021.

It is opposed by both the PDFs and ethnic armed organisations, many of which have been fighting for decades. The "National Unity Government" consists mostly of lawmakers ousted in the coup who are working to topple the junta.

Last Updated : Mar 30, 2025, 8:05 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MYANMARPEOPLES DEFENCE FORCEMYANMAR EARTHQUAKE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.