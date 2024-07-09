'I Want To Make India Third Largest Economy In My Third Term:' Modi In Moscow Diaspora Address

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the Indian Community in Moscow, touched the chord of the community saying he has come to meet them with a message that the resurgent India now aims to chart newer territories and break new grounds.

He said, "I want to thank all of you for coming here. I have not come here alone, I have come with a lot of things. I have brought with me the fragrance of the soil of India. I have brought with me the love of 140 crore countrymen..."

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Indian diaspora in Russia (ANI)

Modi continued "This is my first conversation with the Indian diaspora after forming the govt for the third time. Today, on 9th July and it has been a full month since I took oath as the PM of India for the third time and I took a vow that I will work with 3 times more strength, at 3 times more speed and it is also a coincidence that the number 3 is also present in many of the government's goals. The government's goal is to make India the third largest economy in the world in the third term..."

Modi also said that world is surprised to see the pace of development that the country has achieved in the last 10 years. "When people from the world come to India, they say 'Bharat badal raha hai'. They are clearly able to see the transformation of India, the reconstruction of India. When India organises successful events like G20, the world speaks in one voice, 'Bharat badal raha hai'. When India doubles the number of its airports in just 10 years, the world says, 'Bharat badal raha hai'. When India electrifies more than 40,000 kilometres of railway lines in just 10 years, the world also realises the power of India, they say the country is changing..."

'Indian youth are full of confidence'

The Indian youth is full of confidence and this confidence is the biggest capital of India, Modi said. He said that the first step towards achieving success is self-belief and self-confidence.

PM Modi said the first step towards achieving success is self-belief and self-confidence. In a jibe at the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, the Prime Minister said, "Before 2014, we were in the depths of despair. But today, the country is full of confidence. And this is the biggest asset of Hindustan."

He said that India was changing as it believes in the strength of its 140 crore citizens who are now dreaming of turning their resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' into reality.

"India is changing because it believes in the 140 crore citizens to usher in development. All citizens dream of a developed India," the Prime Minister said.

"Today, as a friend to the world, India is giving new confidence to the world. India's growing capabilities have given hope of stability and prosperity to the entire world. India is being seen as a strong pillar in the new, emerging multipolar world order," he added.

Giving an example of the Indian cricket team's victory in the T20 World Cup the PM said, "The victory lay in not giving up until the last ball. That is the representation of today's youth. The anecdote is not just limited to the game. Victory is achieved by only those who refuse to give up," he said.

"The real story of winning the World Cup is also the journey of victory. Today's youth of India does not accept defeat till the last ball and the last moment," he said. He said that the Indian diaspora was the first that he addressed after becoming the PM for the third time last month on the same day. (With agency inputs)