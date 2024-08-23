My Poland Visit Has Been Special: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Warsaw (Poland): Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his two-day visit to Poland as special and said the friendship between the two countries can contribute to a better planet.

PM Modi in a post on X said, "My Poland visit has been special. It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil. This visit gave an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend. We look forward to closer business and cultural connect with Poland. Our friendship can certainly contribute to a better planet. I thank the Polish people and Government for their warmth."

The Prime Minister during his visit also met noted Kabaddi players from Poland. "Celebrating a vibrant sporting connect. In Warsaw, I met Michal Spiczko and Anna Kalbarczyk, who are noted Kabaddi players. This sport is actively followed in Poland. We discussed how to further popularise this sport in Poland, including ensuring more tournaments between Indian and Polish players," PM Modi said in another post on X.

PM Modi also held talks with Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda during his visit, which has strengthen ties between the two countries.

The PM said he had an excellent discussion with Poland President Duda. "Happy to have met President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come," Prime Minister Modi added.

The Prime Minister also addressed the Indian community at a programme here and highlighted the achievements of his government in the last 10 years. PM Modi also visited three memorials in Poland during his visit.

After his visit to Poland, Prime Minister Modi has left for Ukraine, where he will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.