Muslims Supporting Trump 2.0: Pakistani American Businessman

Washington: In his second term, US President Donald Trump has garnered strong support from the Muslim community on foreign policy issues like Gaza, a prominent Pakistani American businessman has said, dismissing the narrative that the Republican leader is opposed to Muslims.

“The biggest difference between Trump 1.0 and Trump 2.0 is that he got endorsements from the Muslims in cities like Detroit in Michigan," Sajid Tarar, a businessman and founder of Muslims for Trump, told PTI. "At this time, he has a massive support of Muslims. The way he is handling Gaza, the Muslim Americans are behind him. They are very thankful to him,” Tarar said.

Tarar, a supporter of the US president since 2016, argued that a false narrative is being constructed that Trump is against the Muslim community. “This is certainly not the case,” he said.

Speaking about India-US ties, Tarar said that Trump's second term has re-energised and reactivated the relationship. He pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio's first multilateral meeting with his Quad counterparts and his first bilateral engagement with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, asserting it sent a strong signal to China.

Tarar emphasised that under Trump's leadership, America will be the peacemaker, unite the world and also enter a golden era. When asked about Pakistan, he said it is not on Trump's radar. “Look, directly, Pakistan is not on the radar of the administration. But the Taliban was mentioned in his inauguration speech."

"Now, when the name of the Taliban comes here, then there will be a mention of Pakistan as Pakistan has been supporting America. (Pakistan) also has had a relationship with the Taliban,” he said.