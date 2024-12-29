ETV Bharat / international

Musk Vows To 'Go To War' To Defend H-1B Visa Programme; Trump Sides With Him

Washington: Elon Musk has received support from President-elect Donald Trump on his stance on H-1B visas, a day after the tech billionaire vowed to "go to war" to defend the programme used to bring skilled foreign workers to the US.

Musk, who along with Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has been tapped by Trump to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), argued last week that foreign workers are needed for tech companies like Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla.

Musk on Friday blasted a user on X who used a video of Musk discussing SpaceX processes to go after the billionaire’s stance on the visa programme.

"The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," Musk wrote on X.

He also used a profane quote from Tom Cruise's character in the movie "Tropic Thunder" to attack his critics.

"Take a big step back and F--- YOURSELF in the face," Musk said.

Trump on Saturday sided with Musk, saying he fully backs the programme opposed by some of his supporters.

“I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them," Trump told the New York Post newspaper.

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme," Trump said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The tech industry has long called for more H-1B visas to attract highly skilled workers to the US. Trump's first administration restricted the programme in 2020, arguing that it allows businesses to replace Americans with lower-paid foreign workers.

Musk, himself once on an H-1B visa and whose electric vehicle company Tesla has hired workers using the programme, defended the tech industry's need to bring in foreign workers