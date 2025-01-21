Elon Musk Gesture At Trump Inauguration Triggers Nazi Salute Debate

Washington: Billionaire Elon Musk sparked controversy Monday after making a gesture at an event celebrating US President Donald Trump's inauguration, with some calling it a "Nazi" or "fascist" movement.
The X, SpaceX and Tesla chief appeared on stage at the Capital One Arena in Washington, where supporters of the newly inaugurated president had gathered for a rally.
Full video:pic.twitter.com/OoJHbegUq7— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) January 20, 2025
Upon thanking the crowd for returning the 78-year-old Republican to the White House, Musk tapped the left side of his chest with his right hand and then extended his arm with his palm open, repeating the gesture for the crowd seated behind him.
Claire Aubin, a historian who specializes in Nazism within the United States, agreed Musk's gesture was a "sieg heil," or Nazi salute. "My professional opinion is that you're all right, you should believe your eyes," Aubin posted on X, aligning with those who found the gesture was an overt reference to Nazis.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian of fascism, also found the gesture "was a Nazi salute -- and a very belligerent one too," she said on X.
Historian of fascism here. That was a Nazi salute - and a very belligerent one too https://t.co/PB9sFCVJGA— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) January 20, 2025
Democratic Party members also quickly responded with alarm. Congressman Jimmy Gomez reacted to the moment by posting on X: "Well, that didn't take long."
Welp, that didn’t take long. #TrumpInauguration https://t.co/VoSjOQhrty— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) January 20, 2025
Musk, who has posted a dozen times on his social network X since making the gesture, did not immediately react to the swirling controversy. One attendee at the rally told AFP he thought Musk was making the gesture as a joke.
"He's very humorous, and he uses a lot of sarcasm. So when he did that on the stage, I don't think he meant it," said Brandon Galambos, a 29-year-old pastor and tech worker.
Reports by Wired and Rolling Stone magazines said far-right personalities in the United States were celebrating the move, like the writer Evan Kilgore, who called the salute "incredible." Musk has also made several statements in recent weeks in support of Germany's far-right AfD party and British anti-immigration party Reform UK.
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization founded to combat anti-Semitism which has criticized Musk in the past, defended his actions this time around.
This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.— ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025
It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on…
"It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute," the organization said in a statement posted on X. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted the ADL's reaction, saying on X: "Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity."
Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2025
People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all. https://t.co/0gLdMCU3UV
Another historian, Aaron Astor, also rebuffed accusations of Musk's Nazi emulation. "I have criticized Elon Musk many times for letting neo-Nazis pollute this platform," he wrote on X, adding: "But this gesture is not a Nazi salute."
I have criticized Elon Musk many times for letting neo-Nazis pollute this platform. But this gesture is not a Nazi salute. This is a socially awkward autistic man's wave to the crowd where he says " my heart goes out to you." https://t.co/QWWiYHEI65— Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) January 20, 2025
"This is a socially awkward autistic man's wave to the crowd where he says 'my heart goes out to you.'" In 2021, Musk announced he had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, a form of autism.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is published from a syndicated feed.)
More On Trump Inauguration
- Trump Returns To Presidency Declaring 'Golden Age Of America Begins Right Now' | His Full Speech
- FACT FOCUS: A Look At False And Misleading Claims Trump Made At Inaugural Events
- In Photos: Donald Trump's Return To Power
- 'Dear Friend': How Different Nations Reacted To Trump Inauguration
- Trump Signs Executive Order Directing US Withdrawal From The Paris Climate Agreement
- Trump Signs Executive Order Extending TikTok Operations For 75 Days
- 'America Is Back': New-look White House Website Says After Trump's Inauguration
- Billionaires, Tech Titans, Presidents: A Guide To Who Stood Where At Trump's Inauguration
- What Melania Trump Wore To The Inauguration — Including The Hat
- US Immigration Crackdown Begins: Trump Declares National Emergency, Troop Deployments At Mexico Border