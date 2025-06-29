ETV Bharat / international

Analysis | Munir Rekindles Kashmir Rhetoric: A Strategic Alarm For South Asia

In this photo released by the Inter Services Public Relations, newly elevated Field Marshal General Asim Munir prays after laying wreath on the Martyrs monument during a special guard of honor ceremony at General Headquarters, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025 ( AP )

New Delhi: Just two months after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that India traced back to Pakistan-based militants, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has once again brought up the Kashmir issue- this time from the podium of the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.

His remarks, coming against the backdrop of escalating cross-border rhetoric and simmering regional fault lines, raise questions over Islamabad’s strategic intent. For New Delhi and the wider South Asian region, Munir’s statement is a reminder of the volatility that Kashmir continues to inject into regional geopolitics.

According to media reports, speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Munir claimed Pakistan gave a “resolute response” to India after New Delhi launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Pakistan, it needs to be mentioned, had begged India for a ceasefire following the operation that, apart from destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), also inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan Air Force bases.

“Pakistan, despite grave provocations, acted with restraint and maturity, and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability, which has led to Pakistan’s role as a net regional stabiliser," one media report quoted Munir as saying.

While this rhetoric may sound routine to those familiar with Pakistan’s political lexicon, its timing, venue, and broader context make Munir’s comments deeply concerning, not only for India but for the fragile stability of South Asia as a whole.

When Pakistan’s army chief speaks, it is never just a speech - it is a strategic message. In a country where the military institution wields disproportionate influence over both foreign policy and domestic governance, Munir’s public remarks must be seen as a calibrated statement of intent.

By raising the Kashmir issue at a formal military ceremony, Munir sent a dual message: one for domestic consumption to reinforce the army’s centrality in Pakistan’s national identity, and another for India and the international community to underline Pakistan’s opposition to the status quo in Jammu and Kashmir. This deliberate positioning is not mere symbolism - it reflects Rawalpindi’s strategic calculus.

The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam marked a serious escalation in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian intelligence agencies traced the plot to Pakistan-based terror outfits, particularly Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Resistance Force, which claimed responsibility for the attack, has been identified by Indian intelligence agencies as a front of the LeT. India’s response was swift, with heightened security operations and diplomatic condemnation. However, Islamabad denied involvement, dismissing the accusations as “baseless”.