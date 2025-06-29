Analysis | Munir Rekindles Kashmir Rhetoric: A Strategic Alarm For South Asia

New Delhi: Just two months after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that India traced back to Pakistan-based militants, Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir has once again brought up the Kashmir issue- this time from the podium of the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi.
His remarks, coming against the backdrop of escalating cross-border rhetoric and simmering regional fault lines, raise questions over Islamabad’s strategic intent. For New Delhi and the wider South Asian region, Munir’s statement is a reminder of the volatility that Kashmir continues to inject into regional geopolitics.
According to media reports, speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Munir claimed Pakistan gave a “resolute response” to India after New Delhi launched 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed 26 innocent lives.
Pakistan, it needs to be mentioned, had begged India for a ceasefire following the operation that, apart from destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), also inflicted heavy damage on Pakistan Air Force bases.
“Pakistan, despite grave provocations, acted with restraint and maturity, and demonstrated its commitment to regional peace and stability, which has led to Pakistan’s role as a net regional stabiliser," one media report quoted Munir as saying.
While this rhetoric may sound routine to those familiar with Pakistan’s political lexicon, its timing, venue, and broader context make Munir’s comments deeply concerning, not only for India but for the fragile stability of South Asia as a whole.
When Pakistan’s army chief speaks, it is never just a speech - it is a strategic message. In a country where the military institution wields disproportionate influence over both foreign policy and domestic governance, Munir’s public remarks must be seen as a calibrated statement of intent.
By raising the Kashmir issue at a formal military ceremony, Munir sent a dual message: one for domestic consumption to reinforce the army’s centrality in Pakistan’s national identity, and another for India and the international community to underline Pakistan’s opposition to the status quo in Jammu and Kashmir. This deliberate positioning is not mere symbolism - it reflects Rawalpindi’s strategic calculus.
The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam marked a serious escalation in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian intelligence agencies traced the plot to Pakistan-based terror outfits, particularly Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Resistance Force, which claimed responsibility for the attack, has been identified by Indian intelligence agencies as a front of the LeT. India’s response was swift, with heightened security operations and diplomatic condemnation. However, Islamabad denied involvement, dismissing the accusations as “baseless”.
Munir’s comments, just weeks later, therefore, add fuel to the fire. Rather than signalling a desire for de-escalation or denouncing cross-border terrorism, the army chief’s renewed focus on Kashmir could be interpreted as tacit justification of - or at least ambivalence toward – terrorist actions.
Munir’s remarks also have broader implications for South Asian stability. The region is already grappling with multiple pressures: Afghanistan's unsettled future, China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean, and economic fragility in countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan itself.
At such a volatile time, rekindling the Kashmir issue risks reopening old wounds. It undermines the prospects of regional cooperation and adds unpredictability to an already fragile Line of Control (LoC). Should border skirmishes increase - as they often do following hardline speeches - the impact could range from diplomatic fallout to military confrontations.
More concerning is the potential for asymmetric warfare, where non-state actors carry out attacks under the cover of state ambiguity. In such a scenario, regional peace becomes hostage to plausible deniability and calibrated escalation.
Munir’s remarks also reflect the domestic political calculus within Pakistan. Amid economic crisis, political uncertainty, and military-civilian tensions, the army continues to use Kashmir as a rallying cry for national unity. By invoking the Kashmir issue, the military is continuing to reassert its role as the central pillar of the Pakistani state.
Munir’s speech must also be seen in the context of Pakistan’s internal political instability. With a government coming to power after a highly disputed election, an economic crisis continuing to grip the country, and rising public discontent, the military may be returning to a familiar playbook: invoking Kashmir to galvanise nationalism and deflect from domestic failures.
Munir’s decision to spotlight Kashmir in a formal naval address may appear routine in the context of Pakistan’s military-diplomatic tradition. However, when viewed against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, deteriorating bilateral ties, and regional fragility, his remarks represent more than just rhetorical flourish - they signal an entrenched mindset that continues to prioritise confrontation over reconciliation.
For India, this means staying on high alert - not just at the borders, but in the realms of diplomacy, narrative control, and internal security.
