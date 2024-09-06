ETV Bharat / international

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara Flight Diverted To Turkey On Security Concerns

By PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Vistara Airlines announced its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight, which was diverted to Turkey owing to security concerns, landed safely in Turkey.

Mumbai: Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

The security alert (bomb threat) was noted by the Vistara crew onboard, the airline said in a statement. The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, it added.

However, other details like the number of passengers and crew on board were not immediately known.

