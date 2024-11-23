ETV Bharat / international

Multiple Cases Registered Against Imran Khan's Wife For Her Alleged Remarks On Saudi Arabia

Lahore: Multiple cases have been registered in Punjab province of Pakistan against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi for allegedly speaking against Saudi Arabia, officials said here on Saturday.

At least four cases were registered against Bushra Bibi under the Telegraph Act of 1885 and other provisions on the complaint of citizens who blamed her for inciting religious hatred, misleading the public and attacking a brotherly country, Saudi Arabia, officials said. In a video statement, Bushra Bibi said Khan's problems began when he visited Madina and was seen coming out of his plane without shoes.

She claimed that army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa received calls after the incident. “Soon after Khan's return, Bajwa started getting calls ‘Ye tum kya utha key laa aaye ho (whom have you brought)? We are ending the Sharia system in this country and you have brought promoters of Sharia',” she said, referring to Khan's September 2018 visit, in the video released on Thursday.

Incarcerated at the Adiala Jail since last year, Khan, 72, however, defended his wife on Friday and said she “did not mention Saudi Arabia at all” in the video hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa flayed Bushra Bibi over her comments.

These multiple cases were registered in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Multan, Rajanpur and Muzaffarghar districts of Punjab after Prime Minister Sharif criticised Bushra Biwi on Friday.

As the controversy heated up the political atmosphere in the country, Sharif and many other leaders and ministers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) said strong action would be taken against those trying to sabotage the Pak-Saudi relationship.

The video was meant to motivate supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to join the protest on Sunday in Islamabad but instead kicked up controversy due to the indirect reference towards Saudi Arabia’s alleged role in his ouster from power.

Saudi Arabia and China have been two of Pakistan's biggest supporters helping it tide over the economic crisis. However, in the 9:27-minute video, which is also available on PTI's official X handle, Bushra Biwi did not name any country.