Mujibur's ‘Joy Bangla’ No Longer National Slogan In Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh Supreme Court has stayed a High Court verdict that declared 'Joy Bangla' -- popularised by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- as the country's national slogan.

Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina was ousted as prime minister on August 5. Recently, the country's central bank decided to remove Rahman's image from currency notes.

Following the change of government, the state moved to suspend the High Court's ruling and on December 2 filed the leave to appeal petition with the SC seeking a stay on the High Court verdict of March 10, 2020.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed on Tuesday passed the order on the ground that the national slogan is a matter of the government's policy decision and the judiciary cannot interfere in this issue.

The full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed passed the order following a leave to appeal petition filed by the government challenging the High Court judgement, the newspaper Daily Star said on Wednesday.

“'Joy Bangla' will not be considered as the national slogan following this Appellate Division order,” said Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque, who appeared for the government during the hearing.