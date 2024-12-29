Muizzu Calls Manmohan Singh As ‘Great Statesman,’ Says His 2011 Visit Cemented Bilateral Friendship

Male: Calling Dr Manmohan Singh as “a great statesman”, President Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday reminisced about his November 2011 visit to the Maldives and said it marked a momentous milestone that further cemented the bonds of friendship with India.

Singh, India’s prime minister for 10 years from 2004 to 2014, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Muizzu signed the condolence book at the High Commission of India in the Maldives following Singh’s demise when his message also conveyed sympathies to the former Indian prime minister’s family and the government and people of India, on behalf of the Government and people of the Maldives, “during this time of profound loss,” a statement from the president’s office said.

The Indian High Commission here reciprocated with a post on X: “We appreciate the thoughtful gesture of HEP @MMuizzu for being the first dignitary to sign the condolence book @HCIMaldives on sad demise of Hon’ble former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His words of support are truly valued & comforting.”

Earlier on Friday, Muizzu had paid tributes to Singh through a post on X and recalled that his “historic visit to the Maldives in November 2011 marked a significant milestone in advancing our economic and social development.”

“Dr Singh’s commitment to progress, and his leadership to strengthen 'Look East Policy' played a pivotal role in fostering development and cooperation across the South Asia region,” he added in the post.