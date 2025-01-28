ETV Bharat / international

MP Ideal Location For Toyota To Setup Facility, Invest In Enhancing Youth Training: CM Mohan Yadav

Tokyo: Madhya Pradesh is an ideal location for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday, as the State made a high-octane pitch about its investor-friendly policies and availability of skilled manpower, inviting the Japanese carmaker to explore a slew of investment opportunities.

Toyota senior leadership, during a meeting with the Chief Minister, spotlighted the company's initiatives and operations in India and Madhya Pradesh and expressed intent to evaluate the potential of trade ties at the upcoming Global Investor Summit in the State.

Yadav - who is on a four-day visit to Japan - held an interactive session with the delegation from Toyota Motor Corporation (counted among the world's biggest automakers) and discussed potential trade ties with Toshiyuki Nakahara, Department General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division, and Masahiro Nogi, Project General Manager, Administration and Support Department, India and Middle East Division, Toyota Motor Corporation.

Yadav in a post on X said: "We explored the abundant opportunities Madhya Pradesh offers, including vast land, a skilled youth workforce, excellent infrastructure and a rapidly growing automobile sector. Madhya Pradesh stands as the ideal destination for Toyota to establish facilities and invest in enhancing youth training in technical jobs."

During his meeting with Toyota senior leadership, Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh's central location in India, offers a massive advantage to companies by allowing easy access to other markets, as he invited the automotive company to look at ample investment opportunities in the State.

Large players like Volvo and Mahindra and Mahindra are already leveraging the benefits of setting up their facilities in Madhya Pradesh, and CM invited Toyota to do the same. The Chief Minister also highlighted the Pithampur Auto Cluster, which offers tremendous business prospects to companies.